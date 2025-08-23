- By Ajeet Kumar
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
t's been two years since nearly 200 decaying bodies were discovered in a pungent funeral home in the United States. On Friday, owner, who hails from the rural Colorado, acknowledged mishandling corpses, leaving them to rot. Jon Hallford and his wife, Carie, for four years ran a fraudulent scheme from their Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado Springs: assuring people they were handling loved ones' cremations only to stash the bodies in a bug-infested building and give them dry concrete resembling ashes.
A controversial plea deal
A plea agreement calls for Hallford to receive a 20-year prison sentence for the corpse abuse charges. He is already headed to prison after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges. Friday's sentencing hearing was on state charges related to mistreatment of the bodies. Family members described the anguish of learning a loved one slowly decayed among piles of others and the sense of guilt they will forever carry for having chosen Return to Nature.
ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Mother, Who Is On FBI’s Most Wanted List, Arrested In Connection With 6-Year-Old Son's Murder
The Hallfords bought luxury items after defrauding the government
A mother, Crystina Page, demanded to watch as her son's body, rescued from the Return to Nature building, was cremated for real. Wilson, who thought she had already spread her mother's ashes in Hawaii, said the family cremated her mother's remains after they were recovered by authorities. She is waiting for the court cases to conclude before returning to Hawaii to spread the ashes.