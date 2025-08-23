Carie Hallford is accused of the same crimes as her husband and also pleaded guilty. Her sentencing on the corpse abuse charges has not been scheduled. The couple was accused of letting 189 bodies decay. In two other instances, the wrong bodies were buried. Four remains were yet to be identified, the district attorney's office said this week.

The Hallfords got a license for their funeral home in 2017, and authorities said the bodies started piling up by 2019. Many languished for years in states of decay, some decomposed beyond recognition, some unclothed or on the floor in inches of fluid from the bodies.

The Hallfords bought luxury items after defrauding the government

As the gruesome count grew, Jon and Carie Hallford were also defrauding the federal government out of nearly USD 900,000 in pandemic relief aid. With the money from families and the federal government, the Hallfords bought ritzy items from stores like Tiffany & Co., a GMC Yukon and Infiniti worth USD 120,000 combined, laser body sculpting and USD 31,000 in cryptocurrency.

In 2023, a putrid smell poured from the building and the police turned up. Investigators swarmed the building, donning hazmat suits and painstakingly extracting the bodies. Hallford and his wife were arrested in Oklahoma, where Jon Hallford had family, more than a month later.

Families learned that their cathartic moments of grief — spreading a mother's ashes in Hawaii or cradling a son's urn in a rocking chair — were tainted by a deception. It was as if those signposts of the grieving process had been torn away, unravelling months and years of working through their loved ones' deaths.