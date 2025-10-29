Pakistan on Wednesday issued a stark warning to Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban after four days of peace negotiations in Istanbul collapsed, saying Islamabad could “completely obliterate” the Taliban regime if provoked. The talks, brokered by Qatar and Turkey, had sought to end a wave of deadly border clashes that left more than 70 people dead and hundreds injured.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif posted on X that “Pakistan does not require to employ even a fraction of its full arsenal to completely obliterate the Taliban regime and push them back to the caves for hiding.” He added that, if necessary, Pakistan could recreate the rout at Tora Bora, calling it “a spectacle to watch for the people of the region.”

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the talks failed because the Afghan delegation gave no assurances and “kept deviating from the core issue,” resorting to “blame games, deflection, and ruses.” Pakistani officials claim the Taliban avoided discussions on cross-border militancy and security cooperation.

The immediate context includes violent incidents that escalated after explosions in Kabul on October 9, which the Taliban authorities attributed to Pakistan. Cross-border exchanges of fire and targeted operations along the Durand Line followed, prompting international concern.

Unresolved Border Security Concerns

Islamabad had demanded a joint monitoring mechanism, verification protocols, and stronger border controls. According to Pakistani negotiators, these proposals were dismissed or sidestepped by Kabul, leaving Islamabad sceptical of the Taliban’s intentions.

Humanitarian groups reported rising displacement along the frontier, with hospitals treating dozens of civilians wounded in recent clashes. Cross-border trade routes have slowed, adding economic pressure to already fragile communities.

