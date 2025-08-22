Boeing 737 flap failure: Delta Air Lines' Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Orlando to Austin sparked panic among passengers after a section of the aircraft’s wing flap broke in mid-air, prompting federal authorities to initiate an investigation into the matter.

Flight DL 1893, with 62 passengers and six flight attendants, was approaching Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for landing on Tuesday afternoon when passengers saw a jagged section of the left wing's flap dangling by its hinges. A red metal strip was seen twisting in the slipstream as the plane descended, with concern that the piece would break off and hit the tail.

Passenger Shanila Arif, who filmed the episode from her window seat, told CNN that she initially assumed the shaking cabin was due to turbulence. “We felt it was bad turbulence. The plane was shaking. The lady in front of us opened the window and told us it is broken. I opened the window and got scared,” she recalled. Arif admitted she feared the damaged flap might shear off completely, leading to a possible disaster.

WATCH: Delta Boeing 737-800 flight DL1893 from Orlando landed in Austin yesterday with the left wing aft flap detached.

📹: Shanila Arif pic.twitter.com/C7eI5AdG6Y — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) August 21, 2025 Delta Releases Statement The Boeing 737 landed in Austin at 2:24 pm central time and arrived at the gate after a further ten minutes. Delta Air Lines confirmed the mechanical malfunction by saying, “After DL 1893 landed safely and without incident in Austin, it was observed that a portion of the left wing’s flap was not in place. The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance. We apologize to our customers for their experience, as nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers.” ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Delta Pilot Arrested In US Just After Landing Over Multiple Child Sex Abuse Charges

FAA Confirms Investigation Amid Boeing Safety Concerns The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) verified on Wednesday that it has initiated an investigation of the incident. Officials will investigate if the breakdown resulted from mechanical fatigue, maintenance oversight, or design shortcomings. Delta indicated that it is cooperating fully with the investigation. Flaps are also control surfaces that are situated on the rear edge of a wing. Flaps are extended for takeoff and landing to add additional lift and stability at reduced speeds. Aviation authorities say that a malfunction in this part can actually have an adverse effect on the handling of an aircraft when landing safely.