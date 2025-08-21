Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are facing lawsuits from passengers who claim they paid extra for “window seats,” only to find themselves seated next to a blank wall. Proposed class actions were filed Tuesday against United in San Francisco federal court and against Delta in the Brooklyn, New York federal court. Each suit seeks millions of dollars in damages for more than 1 million affected passengers per airline.

The lawsuits allege that both airlines fail to disclose this detail during booking, even though they generally charge passengers higher fees for window seats. Competitors like American Airlines and Alaska Airlines flag “windowless” seats clearly at the time of purchase. Seat selection often comes at a premium price, ranging from tens to hundreds of dollars.

ALSO READ: Did Trump, Musk Spread False Claims? US Embassy Confirms No $21Million Funding For India’s Voter Turnout Details Of Complaints According to court documents, some Boeing and Airbus planes, such as the Boeing 737, 757, and Airbus A321, have seats with no windows due to the placement of air conditioning ducts, wiring, or other structural components. Despite this, Delta and United still list and charge for them as “window seats.”

The complaint against United reads: “United's deceptive conduct is unlawful, and amounts to a breach of its contracts with affected passengers.” Lawyers in both cases described the practice as “deceptive” and “unlawful.” The lawsuits argue that passengers buy window seats for a variety of reasons, including addressing fear of flying or motion sickness, keeping children occupied, enjoying extra light, or simply wanting to see the view. Many passengers would not have selected those seats, or paid extra, if they had known the seats lacked windows.

Lawyers Leading The Cases The Delta lawsuit is led by Nicholas Meyer of Brooklyn, while the United lawsuit is led by Marc Brenman of San Francisco and Aviva Copaken of Los Angeles. Copaken noted that United refunded her fees for two “windowless” seats but not for a third flight.