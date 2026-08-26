The Trump administration on Wednesday issued a global freeze on US visa appointments, halting or rescheduling interviews at embassies and consulates worldwide. The announcement comes amid ongoing immigration crackdown by US President Donald Trump, which has now expanded to target illegal immigration channels.

What's Behind The Move? According to Reuters report, citing a US State Department spokesperson, the administration has launched a mandatory global training initiative at all US embassies and consulates worldwide. Consequently, appointments for visa services will be adjusted to accommodate the training. As per the department, the pause is designed to enforce more aggressive, comprehensive screening protocols.

ALSO READ: US Set For Largest Mass Visa Revocation In History; Up To 2,00,000 Foreigners May Face Action: Report The training will help consular officers screen out applicants who they find are likely to become dependent on US public benefits. It will further ensure evaluation of visa applicants “comprehensively and consistently.” Applicants who had already secured immigrant visa interview slots have been informed by email that their appointments are being rescheduled.

How Will It Affect Indians? The sudden disruption has triggered widespread chaos, instantly stranding thousands of applicants globally and drawing sharp condemnation from human rights advocates. As the State Department has not provided a definitive timeline for when these interviews will resume, applicants are reportedly facing indefinite delays for their moving plans and employment start dates.

The pause is expected to affect people seeking to move to the US through family-sponsored and employment-based immigrant visa programmes, including several in India. It is also likely to impact multinational firms and transfer personnel, as visa processing backlogs leave applicants stranded outside the US awaiting rescheduled interviews.

Indians Receive Highest Number Of US Visas The move is especially concerning for Indians as they contiune to receive the highest number of key US visas globally. As per reports, Indian nationals dominate both the skilled workforce and international student visa categories. According to official data from Migration Policy Institute, Indian nationals had received 71 percent of all H-1B visas for highly skilled workers in fiscal year (FY) 2024.

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