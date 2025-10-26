US President Donald Trump made a memorable entrance in Malaysia, breaking into his signature fist-pumping dance on the red carpet as he arrived for the ASEAN 2025 Summit. Greeted by Malaysian officials and a crowd of enthusiastic onlookers waving flags, Trump’s energetic shimmy quickly captured the attention of both media outlets and social media users worldwide.

The welcoming ceremony featured an array of colorfully garbed dancers representing Malaysia’s major ethnicities, including indigenous groups from Borneo, as well as Malay, Chinese, and Indian communities. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim accompanied Trump, bobbing along to the music and joining the president in the celebratory atmosphere.

The White House shared official footage of Trump's dance online, where it quickly went viral. Social media users reacted with amusement and admiration. One wrote, "Big boss energy. Donald Trump stepping off Air Force One with Anwar Ibrahim waiting at the bottom of those stairs is the kind of entrance that makes half the global stage sweat." Another said, "So he is dancing with Muslims and making deals. But Mamdani needs to be deported to ?!?"

Trump’s Asia Tour And High-Stakes Diplomacy

Trump is on a five-day mission across Asia to strengthen US trade ties and global influence. After Malaysia, he is scheduled to meet the newly elected Japanese leader, Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. A possible last-minute stop along the Korean Demilitarised Zone to greet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has also been speculated.

