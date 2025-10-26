- By Shivangi Sharma
US President Donald Trump made a memorable entrance in Malaysia, breaking into his signature fist-pumping dance on the red carpet as he arrived for the ASEAN 2025 Summit. Greeted by Malaysian officials and a crowd of enthusiastic onlookers waving flags, Trump’s energetic shimmy quickly captured the attention of both media outlets and social media users worldwide.
The welcoming ceremony featured an array of colorfully garbed dancers representing Malaysia’s major ethnicities, including indigenous groups from Borneo, as well as Malay, Chinese, and Indian communities. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim accompanied Trump, bobbing along to the music and joining the president in the celebratory atmosphere.
The White House shared official footage of Trump's dance online, where it quickly went viral. Social media users reacted with amusement and admiration.
Trump’s Asia Tour And High-Stakes Diplomacy
Trump is on a five-day mission across Asia to strengthen US trade ties and global influence. After Malaysia, he is scheduled to meet the newly elected Japanese leader, Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. A possible last-minute stop along the Korean Demilitarised Zone to greet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has also been speculated.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is conducting high-level negotiations in Malaysia, crucial for securing a trade deal with China ahead of Trump’s scheduled meeting with Xi. Talks resumed on Sunday between Bessent and his Chinese counterparts, signalling progress on long-discussed trade issues.
ASEAN 2025 Summit And Peace Deal Signing
Trump is set to address the opening day of the ASEAN summit and oversee a landmark peace deal signing between Cambodia and Thailand. The summit brings together 11 Southeast Asian nations alongside global powers such as Japan, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia.
The proposed “Kuala Lumpur Accords” will see both Cambodia and Thailand remove landmines and heavy artillery from their shared border. Trump, posting on Truth Social en route to Kuala Lumpur, claimed credit for facilitating the ceasefire. While analysts note that ASEAN and Malaysia played a pivotal role in brokering peace, Trump’s involvement and the threat of US tariffs reportedly helped encourage both sides to negotiate.
