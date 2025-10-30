Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting Updates: US President Donald Trump kicked off a meeting with China's leader Xi Jinping at a South Korean air base on Thursday optimistic about striking a trade-war truce between the world's two largest economies. The talks in the southern port city of Busan, their first face-to-face meeting since 2019, mark the finale of Trump's whirlwind trip around Asia in which he has touted several trade breakthroughs with South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asian nations.

NOW - Trump and Xi meet face-to-face, shaking hands, Xi says very little. pic.twitter.com/3K0np2UhlT — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 30, 2025 "We are going to have a very successful meeting, I have no doubt. But he is a very tough negotiator," Trump said as he shook hands with Xi, who showed little emotion as Trump told reporters the pair might sign a trade deal on Thursday. President Donald J. Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.



"I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time, and it is an honor to have you with us." pic.twitter.com/ISpVBzkvN3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 30, 2025 What Xi Jinping told Trump As they sat down with their delegations to begin talks, Xi told Trump via a translator it was normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then. A few days ago, trade negotiators for both countries reached a "fundamental consensus on addressing each other's primary concerns", Xi said. "I am willing to continue working with President Trump to lay a solid foundation for China-US relations," said Xi.

"China's development and revitalization goes hand in hand with President Trump's vision to "Make America Great Again." Our two countries are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together." "China and the US can jointly shoulder our responsibility as major countries, and work together to accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of our two countries and the whole world." ALSO READ: Trump Admits 100% Tariff On China ‘Not Sustainable’, Softens Stance On Beijing Ahead Of Xi Jinping Meeting "I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time, and it is an honour to have you with us," Trump told Jinping. Trump tariff war high on agenda Trump’s aggressive use of tariffs since returning to the White House for a second term combined with China’s retaliatory limits on exports of rare earth elements have given the meeting newfound urgency. There is a mutual recognition that neither side wants to risk blowing up the world economy in ways that could jeopardize their own country’s fortunes.

ALSO READ: Trump Trade War Reloaded? US President Says 'China Is Very Respectful', Then Threatens 155% Tariff Shock Trump went further aboard Air Force One on his way to South Korea, telling reporters he may reduce tariffs that he placed on China earlier this year related to its role in making fentanyl.

“I expect to be lowering that because I believe that they're going to help us with the fentanyl situation,” Trump said, later adding, “The relationship with China is very good.”

What is G2 Shortly before the meeting on Thursday, Trump posted on Truth Social that the meeting would be the “G2,” a recognition of America and China's status as the world's biggest economies. The Group of Seven and Group of 20 are other forums of industrialized nations.

But while those summits often happen at luxury spaces, this meeting is taking place in humbler settings. Trump and Xi will be talking in a small gray building with a blue roof on a military base adjacent to Busan's international airport.