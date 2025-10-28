Elon Musk has taken another bold swing at reshaping the internet’s information ecosystem with the launch of Grokipedia, a new AI-powered online encyclopedia built by his company, xAI. Intended as a direct challenger to Wikipedia, the platform is tightly integrated with Musk’s AI chatbot Grok and aims to become what he calls “the world’s most accurate knowledge source”, free from bias, driven by truth, and scalable for human and machine learning alike.

But within hours of launch, Grokipedia was already facing backlash. Several pages, including entries on MacBook Air, PlayStation 5 and the Lincoln Mark VIII, drew immediate scrutiny for looking nearly identical to their Wikipedia counterparts. In many cases, the platform openly acknowledged that sections were “adapted from Wikipedia” under the same Creative Commons license, raising questions about how much originality the new project offers at this early stage.

Musk had previously promised that Grokipedia would surpass Wikipedia in credibility, insisting that it would evaluate all external sources, including Wikipedia, and classify claims as true, partially true, false or missing key details. “It will be the true knowledge source,” Musk posted on X, arguing that human-led platforms struggle with bias and hidden agendas.

A spokesperson for the Wikimedia Foundation told The Verge that “even Grokipedia needs Wikipedia to exist”, pointing out that its model, AI-filtered content, still relies on human-produced knowledge as a foundation.

Grokipedia debuted on 27 October 2025 as “version 0.1,” going offline temporarily due to a surge in user traffic and early technical issues. Once restored, Musk claimed the platform had already loaded more than 885,000 articles, a fraction of Wikipedia’s multilingual database but a significant starting point for a brand-new service.

Musk has also used the launch to renew his criticism of Wikipedia’s funding model and volunteer-driven editorial structure. He argues that Grok-powered fact-checking will correct misinformation faster than human moderation can.

Human Knowledge vs AI Control

Key differences are already evident:

Wikipedia remains open-edit, community-governed, and fully transparent.

Grokipedia limits edits, with no clarity around who makes changes or how disputes are resolved.

Wikipedia content is non-commercial; Grokipedia is tied to a for-profit venture driven by AI computation.

Experts warn that while AI-curated knowledge may reduce vandalism or misinformation, it could also introduce opaque algorithmic bias, replacing human flaws with machine-made errors that are harder to detect.

