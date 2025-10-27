Former US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has strongly criticised President Donald Trump’s handling of India and US foreign policy, warning that his approach is harming America’s credibility and weakening ties with key allies. At a recent discussion hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School, former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo described the Trump administration’s foreign and trade strategy as “disastrous” and self-defeating. “My list of top 20 things that I would be critical of this administration for is pissing off all of our allies. America First is one thing. America alone is a disastrous policy,” Raimondo said, referring to the growing strain between Washington and its partners.

She highlighted that the current administration has alienated major allies across Europe and Asia, including India, which she said deserves a stronger, more respectful partnership. “I think we’re making a big mistake with India,” Raimondo said. “At the end of the day, a strong America depends on strong alliances — with Europe, Japan, Korea, and India. We should be building bridges, not burning them.”

Raimondo, who served as Commerce Secretary under President Joe Biden, has previously advocated deeper commercial engagement with India, particularly in semiconductors, technology, and supply chain diversification. Her latest remarks reflect unease among former officials who see Trump’s tariff policies and isolationist tone as undermining years of diplomatic progress.

‘We’re making a big mistake with India. The Trump administration has pissed off all our allies. America First is one thing. America Alone is a disastrous policy,’ says former US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo pic.twitter.com/xSxx29V3dt — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) October 27, 2025 Bolton: ‘Erratic behaviour’ Hurting Trust Former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who served in the Trump administration, had earlier voiced similar concerns, calling Trump’s policy toward India “erratic” and “unstrategic.” In an interview with ANI, Bolton criticised Trump’s decision to impose steep tariffs on Indian goods and link them to New Delhi’s energy trade with Russia. “The sanctions are not part of normal trade conversation. Trump has not sanctioned China, Turkey, or Pakistan for similar purchases, which shows inconsistency and erratic behaviour,” Bolton said. He added that such actions risk alienating one of Washington’s closest partners in Asia. Bolton also dismissed Trump’s repeated claims that he had “brokered peace” between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, calling those statements “inappropriate” and politically motivated. “These remarks may play well at home but damage trust abroad,” he said.

Bolton acknowledged that Trump’s tariffs and unpredictable statements have caused frustration in New Delhi but advised India to remain focused on the long term. “India should treat Trump as a temporary factor. His presidency will last only a few more years. The fundamentals of India–US relations are much stronger than the personality of one president,” he said. He praised India’s “quiet, measured” approach to the tariff dispute, saying New Delhi’s decision to avoid open confrontation while maintaining dialogue was “the right way to handle an unpredictable White House.”

Worsening Trade Tensions Relations between Washington and New Delhi have come under pressure since Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent and introduced additional levies tied to India’s crude oil imports from Russia. India described these measures as “unfair and unreasonable” but reiterated that its trade decisions are guided by national interest.