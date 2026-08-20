A 26-year-old mother, Meliza Campos-Sanchez, was arrested on Monday in Florida, US after authorities discovered she allegedly poured hot, melted candle wax onto her two young daughters and deliberately set fire to her kitchen. Florida Mother Faces Arson And Child Abuse Charges According to arrest affidavits obtained by People magazine, the incident came to light after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home and officials determined the blaze was deliberately started with an open flame and ignitable liquids. The woman now faces serious felony charges, including first-degree arson, child abuse, and two counts of child neglect.

Video Surfaces Officials later discovered that Sanchez had also posted two videos on her Instagram account. In one of the videos, she was seen using lit candles to drip hot, melted wax onto her own leg before doing the same to her daughters' hands and face. In a second video, she is reportedly seen wearing a silver mask while spraying an ignitable liquid onto clothing piled on the kitchen floor and setting it ablaze with a red lighter.

🚨 WTF is going on with the moms?



A Florida mom filmed herself pouring hot candle wax on her daughters… then set her kitchen on fire while they were inside.



Another mom films herself aggressively chucking ice cubes into the bathtub so she doesn’t scream at her toddler pic.twitter.com/MXLWJeunJI — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) August 19, 2026 ALSO READ: 'What The F***k. Grow Up': Anchor Caught On Video Calling Her Boss A 'Bitch' In Expletive-Laced Newsroom Blowup | VIDEO When her husband, Yusniel Cue was contacted, he told investigators that he and his wife had been experiencing marital issues. He added that he had been staying with his parents for about a week while the woman remained at the home with their daughters. He stated that he had learned about the videos after receiving a call from one of Sanchez's friend, who then asked him to contact police.

Netizens React To Viral Video Cue then went home where fire officials were already there. He took custody of his daughters while their mother was transported to a hospital. As the video went viral on social media, netizens bombarded the comment section by slamming her action. A user wrote, “What’s going on with mom’s? The problem is, they’re not mothers. These are sick women they don’t deserve the title mom.”

A second user commented, “Psychiatrist needed…..they should be life sentenced and isolated from society and castrated.” Another user added, “Ain’t no mental health that’s just evil. Demonic.” ALSO READ: 'Tihar Jail Food Too Spicy, Oily': US Mercenary Seeks Permission To Cook Shrimp, Pasta You May Also Like To Watch: