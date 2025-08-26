American political scientist Christine Fair has sparked a social media storm after she referred to former US President Donald Trump with a Hindi slang term during an interview with Pakistani-origin British journalist Moeed Pirzada. The video of the moment has now gone viral, drawing both laughter and criticism online.

In the viral clip, Moeed Pirzada asks Fair whether Washington has moved beyond its long-held strategy of using India to counterbalance China. Responding, the Georgetown University professor said the US bureaucracy continues to support India’s role in Asia, even if officials in the Trump administration lacked deep expertise. While explaining her point, Fair abruptly added, “The optimist in me would like to believe the bureaucracy is going to hold it together, but the pessimist in me says this is six months and we have got four years of this… c**tiya.” The remark, made with a straight face, left Pirzada chuckling on camera. He quickly tried to suppress his laughter before admitting that he often uses the same word in Urdu, drawing objections from his viewers.

The clip triggered a flood of reactions across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One user wrote, “Finally someone used his official title.” Another joked, “Soon this word will be in the Oxford English Dictionary.” While the third comment read, “Best Hindi word to describe someone you cannot otherwise.” Memes and short edits of the interview spread quickly, with many calling Fair’s choice of words “unfiltered” and “refreshingly honest.”

Christine Fair called Donald Trump a 'Chutiya' in an interview with Moeed Pirzada! pic.twitter.com/Qsv0CTpxor — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) August 25, 2025 ALSO READ: Bizarre Makeup, Bruises And Swelling: Trump’s Health Concerns Resurface After ‘Cankles’ Scandal Who Is Christine Fair? Carol Christine Fair is an American political scientist and author, currently serving as an associate professor in the Security Studies Program at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Her academic research largely focuses on South Asian politics, counter-terrorism, and US foreign policy. Known for her outspoken views, Fair has often been a controversial figure in debates involving Pakistan, India, and US policy in the region.