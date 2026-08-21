Gaza Crisis: The death toll in Gaza has crossed alarming numbers with the Health Ministry stating that 73,417 Palestinians have been killed and 1,74,360 wounded since October 2023. In the past 24 hours, Gaza hospitals reportedly received 10 bodies and 25 injured people. The ministry added that some victims remain trapped under rubble or on roads, where ambulance and civil defence crews have been unable to reach.

Death Toll Continues To Rise According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli violations of the October 2025 ceasefire has reached 1,283, while 4,248 people have been injured. While these numbers have been established from official records and public health studies, the possibility remains that the actual number may be much higher. The war has also caused extensive destruction across Gaza.

Ben-Gvir Announces Gallows Facility Amid the ongoing violence, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has faced condemnation after he posted a video showing construction of a facility intended to execute Palestinian prisoners. In a video shared on Instagram, Ben-Gvir stood at an undisclosed site, and pointed to ongoing heavy construction. He said the new centre would include hanging facilities and viewing booths for families of victims.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Rejects Trump's 15-Point Gaza Peace Plan, Israel To Continue Attacks On Hamas “I promised to pass the Death Penalty for Terrorists law, we did. And now the death row and hanging facility are also starting to take shape,” he added. The announcement came days after Ben-Gvir called for more killings in Gaza. He stated that Israel must kill “30 to 40” people in Gaza every day, including Hamas operatives and other alleged enemies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by איתמר בן גביר | ITAMAR BEN GVIR (@otzma_yehudit) Killings By Israel Continue To the world it may seem like the war has ended or entered a different phase, but the calm has not erased the fear as horrific killings by Israel continue in the strip. Despite discussions about peace plan, ceasefire, reconstruction and military withdrawals, Palestinians remain uncertain about whether the violence has truly ended. Also, Israel, which has been accused of committing genocide, maintains that its military will not fully withdraw from Gaza. Israel has firmly stated to not move back from its current control lines, known as the “Yellow Line”, until Hamas is completely disarmed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also rejected phased international withdrawal plans unless Hamas is fully disarmed.

Trump's Gaza Plan Meanwhile, all eyes are on United States President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, which aims to achieve peace and reconstruction in the strip. As per his plan, the transitional civil administration of post-war Gaza would be managed by a 15-member Palestinian technocratic body called the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG). However, for any of the objectives to be achieved Hamas's disarmament and Israel's military withdrawal remain a prerequisite.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Peace Plan In Trouble? Israeli Strikes Kill 2 In Gaza Amid Hamas Disarmament Deal UN Commission Raises Genocide Concerns Earlier, a United Nations Commission of Inquiry had found that Israeli military operations have continued to cause “unprecedented death, injury and trauma” to Palestinian children. The commission, which last year concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, said the deliberate targeting of children was a key indicator of genocidal intent to destroy the Palestinians.

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