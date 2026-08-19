Amid renewed tensions in the Gulf region, relations between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have severely collapsed, raising fears of further escalation. The two countries that maintained deep commercial ties despite heavy political differences have now issued blatant warnings to each other, while also levelling serious allegations.

Strain In UAE-Iran Ties The latest strain in ties came after the UAE accused Tehran of launching missiles towards the territory, marking the first such incident reported since a strike on the Fujairah port on May 4. The UAE defence ministry on Tuesday said it had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran that aimed at targetting marine traffic. However, Iran rejected the accusations, with foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, calling them “baseless.”

UAE Affirms Readiness To Deal With Threats As a response to alleged Iranian attacks, the UAE on Wednesday announced the suspension of all trade activities, exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice. In a statement, UAE’s foreign ministry stated that the decision to suspend trade activities with Iran comes in light of regional escalation that “undermine regional and international peace and security.” Condemning the missile strikes, the UAE also affirmed its full readiness to deal with any threats and firmly confront anything that aims to destabilise the state's security.

مديرة الاتصال الإستراتيجي في وزارة الخارجية: وقف جميع الأنشطة والتبادلات التجارية والمعاملات المالية مع إيران



Director of the Strategic Communications Department at MoFA: All Trade, Commercial Exchange, and Financial Transactions with Iran Halted pic.twitter.com/PQczXyDNRX — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) August 18, 2026 The UAE's firm stance to safeguard its national interests and protect the territory from threats is significant as it represents a change in its foreign policy, especially given its long-standing relationship with Iran. Historically, Abu Dhabi has always prioritised economic interdependence and deliberate diplomatic de-escalation with Tehran to preserve regional stability and secure trade routes. ALSO READ: Is Deeper Conflict Eminent In Middle East? UAE Halts All Trade With Iran After Missile Strikes

However, the unprovoked attack has forced the UAE to recalibrate and respond by halting all trade activities with Iran. This is not the first time that tensions between Abu Dhabi and Tehran have escalated during the ongoing war between Iran and the United States. Earlier in March, the UAE had closed its embassy in Tehran following a series of Iranian missile and drone strikes on Emirati territory.

Why Attack On UAE Matters? The latest attack on the UAE is significant as the missile launch comes as a 60-day window for the US-Iranian peace talks expired on Monday without a breakthrough. During the initial months of the conflict, Iran had targeted several Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain to retaliate against United States military forces hosted on their soil. As per reports, Iran aimed to disrupt regional energy and civilian infrastructure to create global economic leverage and punish neighbours it accused of enabling hostile operations or normalising relations with Israel.

The attack on UAE amid regional instability matters as most ballistic missiles have been detected near its territorial waters. This directly threatens vital global energy and shipping lanes, risks unravelling fragile regional stability, and disrupting major economic hubs. As the UAE is a core petroleum producer, threats to its infrastructure risk spiking global oil prices and affecting supplies. Moreover, as the UAE maintains strategic ties with the US and Israel, direct escalations risk pulling the Gulf region back into full-scale military conflict.

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