- By Shivangi Sharma
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Sudan's conflict spiralled into another horrific chapter this week, with hundreds of patients and civilians killed after paramilitary forces stormed a hospital in North Darfur in what international observers called one of the most appalling atrocities of the war. United Nations officials said 460 patients and their companions were executed by fighters from the Rapid Support Forces at the Saudi Hospital in the recently captured city of el-Fasher.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, confirmed the killings on Tuesday, warning that medical facilities, long protected under humanitarian law, have increasingly become battlegrounds. Eyewitnesses and aid workers painted a grim picture: dead bodies sprawled across floors, wounded people crying for help, and lives brutally cut short in a place meant for healing.
House-To-House Violence
The takeover followed a prolonged siege of a key military base in the city. RSF’s got foothold in a region already suffering from two years of devastating conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Videos verified by BBC analysts show men dressed in uniforms, some bearing RSF insignia, committing what appear to be summary executions.
The UN's Sudan coordinator said credible reports of extrajudicial killings had been received, adding weight to mounting calls for accountability. RSF adviser Imran Abdullah denied that the group targets civilians, though the newly surfaced evidence suggests otherwise.
Eyewitness Horror And Mass Displacement
Among those caught in the siege was Amena, a displaced Sudanese woman who was detained with dozens of others in an abandoned house near the hospital. She managed to escape with four others to reach the town of Tawila, currently overwhelmed with more than 650,000 displaced residents, exhausted and dehydrated.
Humanitarian agencies estimate over 36,000 people have fled el-Fasher since Sunday alone. Many are escaping to surrounding rural areas with little access to food, water, or medical care.
The survivors told of intentional killings driven by ethnic and political differences, said UN refugee official Jacqueline Wilma Parlevliet. People with disabilities were shot because they could not run, along with civilians, gunned down while trying to escape.