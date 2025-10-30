In a bizarre incident, a 55-year-old Indian-origin man was beaten to death in Canada after he objected to a stranger who was urinating on his car. According to local media reports, Arvi Singh Sagoo, an Indian-origin businessman, was attacked by a man who was peeing on his vehicle. The incident happened in Edmonton on October 19 when he was on a dinner date with his girlfriend.

In the early morning hours, Arvi, who was shocked by strangers act, he confronted one of them. "Hey, what are you doing?" he asked, Global News quoted the victim’s brother. "Whatever I want": Strangers replied when questioned bizarre act "Whatever I want," the man shot back defiantly. Without warning, he lunged forward and delivered a brutal punch to Arvi's head. The impact sent Arvi crumpling to the ground, where he lay motionless. His girlfriend, frantic, immediately dialed 911. By the time paramedics rushed to the scene, Arvi had slipped into unconsciousness,” his brother told the Canadian news outlet.

“Sadly, Arvi Singh Sagoo succumbed to his injuries on Friday, October 24, 2025. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, with the Edmonton Medical Examiner’s Office. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Unit continues to investigate, and additional charges related to Sagoo’s death are pending,” according to the statement released by the Edmonton Police on October 27. “Both men were not known to each other,” it added.

As per the statement, police arrested Kyle Papin, 40, and charged him with aggravated assault. Papin’s next court appearance will be on Tuesday, November 4. ALSO READ: 'Darshan Was In Big Drug Business': Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility Of Indian Industrialist Killing In Canada Indian businessman killed in British Columbia province The latest killing came amid murder of a 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman in Canada. He who was shot dead outside his house in Canada's British Columbia province. Darshan Sahsi was killed on Monday in the province's Abbotsford city. Police responded to a report of a shooting on Ridgeview Drive, where they found Sahsi inside a vehicle, suffering from life-threatening injuries, Abbotsford Police said in a statement on Monday. He succumbed to his injuries despite the lifesaving medical efforts of first responders.