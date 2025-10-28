Prominent Punjabi-origin entrepreneur Darshan Singh Sahsi, 68, was gunned down outside his Abbotsford, British Columbia, residence on Monday morning in what police believe was a targeted attack. The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) reports that the shooting occurred at approximately 9:22 a.m. in the 31300 block of Ridgeview. Officers responding to emergency calls found Sahsi inside his vehicle, in life-threatening condition with gunshot wounds. Despite immediate medical attention from first responders, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Who Was Darshan Singh Sahsi? Darshan Singh Sahsi was the head of Canam International, a well-known worldwide clothing recycling firm based in Canada. The company has more than 40 locations around the world and is famous for its sustainable and transparent business culture.

A native of Rajgarh village close to Doraha in Ludhiana district, Sahsi moved to Canada in 1991. Hailing from a farming background, he first worked as an odd jobber before investing in a loss-making textile unit. Through enterprise and enterprise skills, he revived the company, making it one of the world's top clothing recyclers.

Sahsi’s entrepreneurial journey inspired many in the Punjabi-Canadian diaspora. Over the years, he also earned respect for his philanthropic work, contributing to community welfare projects both in Canada and Punjab. His firm employed a large number of workers from India, and he even expanded operations to Kandla, Gujarat, strengthening business ties between the two countries.

Investigation Underway The IHIT squad is investigating the murder, assisted by forensic specialists and local police. Police have not announced any potential motive but have labeled the shooting as a deliberate and targeted attack. Police added that the suspect, who was waiting in a car close to the victim's house, had opened fire on Sahsi when he got into his vehicle. The suspect fled soon after. The APD's Major Crime Unit is currently working with the IHIT to track down the suspect and determine the motive for the murder. "No one has been arrested yet. The investigation is in the preliminary stages. More resources have been used to find out the complete circumstances of this case," Abbotsford Police Department Sergeant Paul Walker stated.

As a precautionary step, the police temporarily put three schools in the area under a shelter-in-place procedure after the shooting. Authorities have ensured that no one was injured among students or staff. Police investigators have called on residents living in the neighborhood to come forward with CCTV or dashcam images that may assist in identifying the suspect vehicle.

Sahsi's death has sent shockwaves through the South Asian community in Canada, with many describing him as a visionary entrepreneur and community pillar who remained deeply connected to his Punjabi roots despite decades abroad.