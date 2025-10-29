The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing of a 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman who was shot dead outside his house in Canada's British Columbia province. Darshan Sahsi was killed on Monday in the province's Abbotsford city. Police responded to a report of a shooting on Ridgeview Drive, where they found Sahsi inside a vehicle, suffering from life-threatening injuries, Abbotsford Police said in a statement on Monday. He succumbed to his injuries despite the lifesaving medical efforts of first responders.

Darshan Sahsi involved in drug business Bishnoi gang member Goldy Dhillon, in a social media post, admitted that the group was behind the killing of Indian-origin industrialist Darshan Singh Sahasi. However, the Canadian Police are yet to confirm the killer and the motive behind the brutal murder.

According to Dhillon, the Punjab-born businessman was involved in a big drug business and had demanded money from him. Upon not receiving money, the gang killed him. While the statement did not identify Sahsi, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) later named him as the victim. In a statement on Tuesday, IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said, "Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident and no one else was injured as a result of the shooting." "Investigators are working diligently to determine the motive and the circumstances surrounding the shooting," she said.

No arrest yet No arrests have been made in the case yet, and the investigation is ongoing. Investigators also released a surveillance image of a silver Toyota Corolla involved in the shooting, CTV News reported. Police urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the IHIT. According to the Vancouver Sun newspaper, Sahsi operated a textile recycling business called Canam International. The company's website states that he was the child of a Sikh farmer and grew up in Punjab, and that he served as president of the company. (With inputs from agency)