- By Raju Kumar
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Held: Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested after an encounter with the Delhi police in New Ashok Nagar, National Capital, on Thursday. Police said the duo had fired on the police team, prompting the cops to open fire at them in retaliation, in which one of two criminals received a bullet injury.
The arrested criminals are identified as Kartik Jakhar and Kavish, the henchmen of US-based gangster Harry Boxer, said police.
ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Bandipora; Anti-Terror Ops Underway
Jharkhand ATS Breaks Key Link Between Shahu And Bishnoi Gangs
The arrest of key members of a notorious gang comes days after Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) brought back gangster Mayank Singh, aka Sunil Meena, from Baku, Azerbaijan. The Jharkhand Police said Mayank appears to be a vital link between local gangster Aman Sahu and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
ALSO READ: Gangster Shankar Kanojia Carrying Rs 1 Lakh Reward Killed In Encounter With UP Police STF In Azamgarh; Who Was He?
The gangster has around 50 cases registered against him across Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and possibly other states. "We have extradited him from Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the first successful extradition in the history of Jharkhand police, and we hope that the remaining criminals who are based out of the country will also be extradited or deported very soon," said Rishav Kumar Jha, SP ATS.
"Prima facie, he appears to be a point of contact between Aman Sahu and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We will interrogate him and gather all the details regarding the relationship between the two gangs in the prison. He has 50 cases registered against him in Jharkhand, Rajasthan and other cases," he added.
(With ANI inputs)