Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Held: Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested after an encounter with the Delhi police in New Ashok Nagar, National Capital, on Thursday. Police said the duo had fired on the police team, prompting the cops to open fire at them in retaliation, in which one of two criminals received a bullet injury.

The arrested criminals are identified as Kartik Jakhar and Kavish, the henchmen of US-based gangster Harry Boxer, said police.

"One of them is named Kartik Jakhar, and the other is Kavish. Both of them are henchmen of US-based gangster Harry Boxer, against whom more than half a dozen cases are registered. They opened fire on the police. In retaliation, the police shot one of the criminals in the leg and caught them," police stated.

Jharkhand ATS Breaks Key Link Between Shahu And Bishnoi Gangs

The arrest of key members of a notorious gang comes days after Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) brought back gangster Mayank Singh, aka Sunil Meena, from Baku, Azerbaijan. The Jharkhand Police said Mayank appears to be a vital link between local gangster Aman Sahu and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.