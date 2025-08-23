- By Raju Kumar
Azamgarh Gangster Encounter: UP police gunned down a gangster wanted for several murders and robberies in an encounter with the Special Task Force in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. Police on Saturday said the criminal has been identified as Shankar Kanojia, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information about him.
Upon receiving a tip-off that Kanojia would be in Azamgarh and was planning a major crime with his gang, the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force team planned to nab him. The criminal was confronted by an STF team in the Jahanaganj Police Station area, leading to an exchange of fire.
Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Scene
After the encounter, the STF team recovered a cache of weapons from the spot. According to police, a 9 mm carbine, a 9 mm pistol, a khukri (dagger), and a large amount of live and spent cartridges were retrieved from the encounter site.
Who Is Shankar Kanojia?
Shankar Kanojia was one of the infamous gangsters active in Uttar Pradesh. His gang has been involved in murders and robberies. In 2011, Kanojia and his men killed one Vindhyachal Pandey during a robbery in the Dohrighat area. They decapitated Pandey's body. His gang committed several robberies. More recently, in July 2024, the gangster carried out a kidnapping. His gang picked up one Shailendra Singh from Maharajganj, stole his loader vehicle, and decapitated his body after killing him.
