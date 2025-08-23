Azamgarh Gangster Encounter: UP police gunned down a gangster wanted for several murders and robberies in an encounter with the Special Task Force in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. Police on Saturday said the criminal has been identified as Shankar Kanojia, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information about him.

Upon receiving a tip-off that Kanojia would be in Azamgarh and was planning a major crime with his gang, the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force team planned to nab him. The criminal was confronted by an STF team in the Jahanaganj Police Station area, leading to an exchange of fire.

ALSO READ: UP Man Obsessed With Nora Fatehi Forced Wife Into Starvation, Intense Workouts; Booked For Forced Abortion

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said, "When the STF tried to arrest Kanojia , he opened fire on the team with the intent to kill. The STF team, acting in self-defence, returned fire, injuring the criminal. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, where he was declared dead."

Cache Of Weapons Recovered From Scene

After the encounter, the STF team recovered a cache of weapons from the spot. According to police, a 9 mm carbine, a 9 mm pistol, a khukri (dagger), and a large amount of live and spent cartridges were retrieved from the encounter site.