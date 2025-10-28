Hurricane Melissa: A mission by the US Air Force has captured the world’s attention, as dramatic footage emerged showing the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, famously known as the Hurricane Hunters, flying directly into the eye of Hurricane Melissa. Now a Category 5 system, Melissa is blasting the Caribbean with sustained winds exceeding 157 mph (250 kph), the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Before the storm’s expected landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday, the crew released gripping videos from inside the cyclone’s core. The rare and visually stunning “stadium effect” was on full display, where towering eyewall clouds curve outward, creating an appearance reminiscent of an open-air arena far below the aircraft.

One clip shows the aircraft making a sunrise approach into the hurricane, capturing a moment of eerie calm surrounded by chaos. Another shows the final pass, where the crew can be heard remarking on the intensity of the mission. “Fifth and final pass through Hurricane Melissa for our crew today. Just after noon, entering from the NW corner, exiting SE,” the caption read on their post on X.

This footage from inside the eye of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa might be the most jaw-dropping video ever captured of a hurricane's eye, showcasing the infamous "stadium effect." Although Melissa is yet to strike Jamaica at the time of reporting, the storm has already taken a deadly toll. Haiti and the Dominican Republic reported at least four fatalities, along with one person missing. Jamaica itself has confirmed three deaths linked to the worsening conditions.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness voiced the nation’s deep anxiety, “I have been on my knees in prayer.” Authorities warn that Melissa could become the strongest hurricane ever to hit the island since official tracking began in 1851. A storm surge of up to 13 feet threatens Kingston’s coastline, where critical infrastructure, including the main international airport and essential power facilities, lie dangerously exposed.

More than 50,000 Jamaican people have already lost electricity as landslides, fallen trees, and downed power lines multiply across the region. Forecasters also predict up to 30 inches of rainfall in eastern Jamaica and 16 inches in western Haiti, raising fears of catastrophic flooding and landslides.

After battering Jamaica, Melissa is projected to move toward eastern Cuba before sweeping in the direction of the Bahamas. While the storm is not expected to make US landfall, meteorologists warn that the powerful system may still impact Canada's Maritime provinces later this week.