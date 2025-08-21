Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are facing worsening conditions in prison, with allegations of mistreatment sparking outrage among their supporters. Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister of Bushra Bibi, has claimed that the former First Lady was subjected to inhumane treatment, including being forced into a hunger strike before she was allowed to meet her family.

Speaking on ARY News’ programme Eleventh Hour, Maryam said Bushra’s prison conditions remain “difficult and unlawful.” She alleged that Bushra’s cell is uninhabitable, with a leaking ceiling, exposed live electric wires, rats inside, and electricity cuts lasting up to two days. She added that her sister continues to suffer from insect bites and isolation while being denied basic rights.

Maryam further claimed that authorities only permitted a family meeting after more than a month of repeated appeals, and even then, the family was kept waiting outside the prison gates for several hours. "Bushra Bibi has become very weak and lost almost 15 kilograms of weight," Maryam alleged, adding that despite her frail health, her morale "remains intact."

Since his arrest in 2023, Imran Khan has denied all allegations of corruption, labelling them political moves to prevent him from coming back to power. Bushra Bibi is also facing various cases of graft and has been denied bail repeatedly, with terms restricting her from visiting Khan in prison. This isolation, as per Maryam, has impacted Bushra's health and well-being.