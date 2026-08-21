Former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan has been moved back to Adiala Jail after a detailed medical examination at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad cleared him to remain in custody. Following a Supreme Court order to transfer him to a specialised facility within 48 hours, Khan was taken to the hospital around midnight on Thursday under heavy security. Ultimately, doctors determined that hospital admission was not required at this stage.

Imran Khan Transferred To Islamabad Hospital According to Reuters report, Khan’s party PTI had earlier informed journalists about the development in a text message. “Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been shifted from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad following Supreme Court order” the message read. The relocation addresses long-standing demands from his supporters, who have repeatedly warned of his deteriorating health during his more than three years in prison.

#WATCH | Islamabad | Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was transferred from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad in the early hours today under tight security protocols



(Video source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/MfhzlvDsZR — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026 This development came after the Pakistani government suffered a fresh legal setback on Thursday when the Supreme Court registry rejected and returned a review petition filed by Islamabad’s Chief Commissioner against Khan’s transfer to a private hospital. The registry's refusal to entertain the government's challenge cleared the final legal hurdle, paving the way for the jailed leader's immediate medical relocation. ALSO READ: Imran Khan Meets Family In Jail After 9 Months; Doctor Recommends More Meeting With Wife To Relieve 'Severe Anxiety'

Notably, a three-member Supreme Court bench on Tuesday had directed authorities to shift Khan from Adiala Jail to Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital for medical assessment and treatment. The court also ordered the constitution of a dedicated medical board comprising independent specialists alongside Khan’s personal physician.

Khan Meets His Sister And Wife Earlier on Wednesday, Khan met his sister and wife for the first time in nine months at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. According to The Express Tribune, Khan’s meeting with his sister, Noreen Niazi, lasted for approximately 15 minutes. She reportedly briefed Khan about the Supreme Court's order regarding his transfer to Islamabad's Shifa Hospital, asked about his health, and discussed some ongoing legal matters with him.

Khan's Medical Report According to a previous medical report submitted to the Supreme Court by the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, the health of the 73-year-old leader remains a cause of concern. The report noted that Khan was exhibiting severe symptoms of anxiety and panic. His anxiety level was recorded as 'three plus,' a state considered extremely severe from a psychological perspective.

His blood pressure was recorded at 140/80 and his pulse rate at 54 beats per minute. His ECG was found to be normal, and his heart valves and chambers were in good condition. The report added that one of his eyes, which was treated by an ophthalmologist, has returned to "almost normal" with improved vision.