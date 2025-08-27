Expressing "deep regret" over the killing of journalists in Gaza's Khan Younis, India on Wednesday reiterated its consistent stand of condemning the loss of civilian lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict. An Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed at least 20 people, including five journalists associated with various international media organisations.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The killing of journalists is shocking and deeply regrettable. India has always condemned the loss of civilian lives in conflict. We understand that the Israeli authorities have already instituted an investigation."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also addressed the incident, describing it as a "tragic mishap". "Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians," he said.

ALSO READ: Five Journalists Among 20 Killed In Israeli ‘Double Tap’ Strike On Gaza Hospital; Turkey Calls It 'Attack On Press Freedom' Israeli PM says military is conducting probe The Israeli PM added that the military is conducting a "thorough investigation" into the incident."Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home," he added. US President Donald Trump, responding to the news, said he had not yet been fully briefed on the strike but stated, "I'm not happy about it. I don't want to see it."Trump added that "at the same time, we have to end that whole nightmare" in Gaza, where Hamas continues to hold hostages captured in Israel.

ALSO READ: 'Jihadi Mouse, Bloodthirsty Bunny': How Hamas Turned Cartoon TV Show Into Tool For Radicalisation The Israeli military confirmed its troops carried out a strike in the Nasser Hospital area and assured that an investigation into the matter was underway. "The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such," the military said in a statement. Earlier this month, Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif was also killed in an Israeli strike, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also presented the proof that he was a Hamas leader.