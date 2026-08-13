In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old Indian national from Gujarat’s Mehsana district has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Chicago after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife to death. The development comes months after he posted a viral video in Gujarati expressing extreme “emotional distress” he experienced when she first left him.

Indian Man Charged With Wife's Murder In Chicago According to reports, Chicago police found the 32-year-old woman unconscious inside an apartment in the 4800 block of North Avers Avenue in Albany Park at around 1.48 pm on August 9. She was discovered with a wound in her neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accused, identified as Ankur Patel, was apprehended by law enforcement at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport roughly nine hours after the killing while reportedly attempting to flee back to India.

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Another H1-B Jeet has been arrested and this time it’s for murder.



Ankur Patel, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and was taken into custody at Today at O’Hare while trying to flee to India.



He is accused of stabbing a 32-year-old woman to death. #H1B pic.twitter.com/d0PHxFXBFf — FaithOverFearUSA (@FaithOverFearY) August 11, 2026 ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Teen Used ChatGPT For 'Fantasy' Stories About Killing Family Before Murder Of Mother And Brother In US Wife Left Him Twice According to Times of India report, citing his family members, the couple had moved to the US around eight years ago. Before moving to Chicago, they lived in Michigan. The woman had left the accused twice for another man who was 10 years younger than her. The relatives stated that during those periods, their five-year-old daughter remained with her father.

They added that the accused had sent his daughter to India a few days before the alleged incident. According to family members, on the day of the incident, the man called his wife and asked her to take their daughter with her. They claim that this request was a pretext to lure the woman to the apartment. Earlier in May, Patel had posted a video in which he talked about considering suicide after his wife had left him. He had reportedly appealed to his relatives to intervene.

The woman returned following a reported split with a younger partner. However, reports indicate that the reconciliation was brief as she again left him. ALSO READ: Indian Man Stabbed 15 Times In US Mall, Accused Asked ‘Are You Muslim’ Before Attacking Him You May Also Like To Watch: