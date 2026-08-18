Amid the Trump administration's ongoing immigration crackdown, an Indian-origin woman residing in the US for 30 years has been detained by ICE in North Carolina. This detention followed a May decision by an immigration judge to dismiss a previous deportation case against her.

Indian-Origin Woman Detained By ICE The woman, identified as Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty, is a Green Card holder who has been a lawful permanent resident (LPR) in the US since 2013. She works as a special-needs teacher within the Wake County Public School System in North Carolina. According to a LinkedIn post by immigration attorney Zoe Wilson, a friend and former colleague of Vasamsetty's daughter, Vasamsetty has lived in the US for 27 years. She also has two daughters and a granddaughter, all of whom are US citizens.

The family said that Venkata does not have any criminal records. Vasamsetty was taken into custody on August 11 during a scheduled ICE check-in. According to ICE’s Online Detainee Locator System, Vasamsetty is being held at Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia.

ALSO READ: US Immigration Alert: Old H-1B, H-4 and Student Visa Forms To Be Rejected After September 15; What You Need To Know What's The Case? The case against her immigration status stemmed from the federal government’s allegation that she had abandoned her lawful permanent residency during a multi-month trip to India in 2022. She was stopped at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport upon her return, where the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed her that her prolonged absence indicated an intention to abandon her Green Card.

At that time, however, she was in the process of purchasing a house in North Carolina and had no intention of relocating to India permanently. ICE issued her a notice to appear in Immigration Court and permitted her to return home to her family under the condition that she report regularly to ICE's Charlotte office. Her family stated that Venkata attended every scheduled ICE appointment and submitted all necessary documentation to prove that unforeseen circumstances caused her travel delay, confirming she had no intention of leaving the US.

Deportation Case Dismissed Vasamsetty's family and lawyer argue that during her extended stay in India, she was taking care of an ailing parent and recovering from COVID-19. A court then finally ordered in favour of her, stating, “DHS has not met their burden of proving by clear and convincing evidence that Respondent is removable as charged.”

On May 19, 2026, the deportation case against Vasamsetty was officially terminated, removing her from removal proceedings. However, she still had a previously scheduled ICE check-in on July 11. As the ICE did not cancel the date, Vasamsetty attended the appointment, carrying a copy of the judge's order.

At that meeting, ICE officials informed her that their internal records had not yet been updated and instructed her to return the following month. When she went back for her rescheduled appointment on August 11, she was detained. Earlier in September 2025, a similar case had emerged where a 73-year old Sikh woman was detained by immigration authorities in California after she went for a routine check-in with the US agency. The woman, identified as Harjit Kaur, who lived in the East Bay in Northern California for more than 30 years, was detained by ICE officials during a routine check-in.

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