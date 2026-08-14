A video of a young Punjabi Sikh man stranded in Mexico has sparked widespread concern after going viral on social media. In the video, the man appears visibly terrified and distressed. He is seen lying on a bed inside a room, pleading with folded hands and urging people not to come to Mexico through the illegal 'donkey' route.

Punjabi Man Warns Against 'Donkey Route' In the tearful clip, the Sikh man reveals that he was brutally assaulted while trying to escape the human trafficking network, leaving him with severe injuries that prevent him from walking properly. The man further claims that he had reached Mexico through the illegal 'donkey' route and later attempted to flee. However, he was brutally attacked.

In the 33-second clip, which was reportedly uploaded on X on August 13, the man warns people not to fall into the traps of travel agents who promise safe passage through these illegal channels. While the video does not disclose his name or exact location, several social media posts claim that many other Punjabi youths who travelled via the 'donkey' route are currently stranded alongside him in Mexico. A wave of posts, praying for their safety, have also emerged online.

What Is A Donkey Route? The donkey route, also known as the dunki route, is an illegal migration method where people use human smugglers to travel through multiple countries without proper visas and other documents. Many people used this method to reach destinations like the US, Canada, or Europe. The term comes from a Punjabi idiom that means "to hop from place to place".

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