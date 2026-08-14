In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old Indian man was stabbed to death by three unidentified individuals in Frankfurt, Germany. The victim has been identified as Vishu Sharma, hailing from Haryana’s Kurukshetra district. He had recently taken up a job in the delivery sector in Germany after serving for nearly a year in the French Army.

Indian Man Stabbed To Death In Frankfurt Vishu was reportedly called out of his room on Tuesday before being fatally attacked. According to his father, Neeraj Sharma, the family last spoke to him on Monday and had a normal conversation before he left for a routine work shift. The family did not speak to him on Tuesday and received the news of his passing on Wednesday morning from his roommate.

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Planned To Come Home For Diwali The motive behind the killing is not yet clear. According to his family, Vishu had left for Portugal in November 2022. His family had spent approximately Rs 20 lakh and sold a piece of land to send him to Portugal in search of a good job. In 2023, he travelled to France, where he underwent six months of military training and subsequently served in the French Army for almost a year.

Vishu later left the army and moved to Germany and started working in the delivery sector. His father added that he had formed a team for his delivery work, and several people used to work under him. The family further stated that Vishu was planning to come home for Diwali this year. His sister revealed that she had already sent a Rakhi for him and that Vishu had promised to give her a ring on Raksha Bandhan.

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