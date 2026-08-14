Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again issued an empty threat against India over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). He stated that "every single drop" of Pakistan’s water constitutes a strict red line that will invite a direct military response if compromised. His warning comes at a time when India has clearly maintained its position on the IWT, stressing that the treaty would remain suspended until Pakistan takes credible and irreversible steps to end its support for terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif Threatens India Over Indus Waters Treaty Addressing an event in Islamabad on Thursday, Sharif stated that while Pakistan desires regional peace, it stands ready to strongly defend its water rights and national sovereignty. Claiming that Pakistan had "defeated" India during their May 2025 border conflict, Sharif warned any future military confrontation would trigger an even more devastating retaliation.

Sharif further said Pakistan would absolutely reject any attempt to deprive it of its rightful water share under the Indus Waters Treaty. While New Delhi maintains its suspension of the pact, Islamabad firmly insists that the treaty remains legally binding and has repeatedly lobbied international forums to challenge India's decision.

ALSO READ: 'Baseless, Unwarranted': India Rebukes Pakistan Over J-K, Indus Waters Treaty Remarks At ASEAN Forum “After the defeat in the war last year, India proved itself an enemy of peace by unilaterally and illegally suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. I declare in clear terms that every single drop of Pakistan's water is our red line. If India does not come to its senses, it will be responded to directly,” Sharif said.

🇮🇳 | 🇵🇰 - Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif on India:



"After the defeat in the war last year, India proved itself an enemy of peace by unilaterally and illegally suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.



I declare in clear terms that every single drop of Pakistan's water is our red… pic.twitter.com/ofs9ovgC7O — Flashpoint (@Flashpo1nts) August 14, 2026 India Maintains Its Position On IWT The long-standing agreement has been the epicenter of escalating bilateral tensions since April 2025, when India announced it was holding the treaty in abeyance following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Earlier in July, India had strongly reacted to Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik’s remarks, who said Islamabad would firmly respond to any attempt to block its share of river water. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that the treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan takes credible and irreversible steps to end its support for cross-border terrorism. “India's position on the Indus Water Treaty is consistent. The IWT stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan's continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism.”

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