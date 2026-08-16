For more than two decades, a trail of suspicious deaths followed an Iranian woman who repeatedly entered temporary marriages with elderly men. Now, Kolthoum Akbari, 56, has been sentenced to death after authorities linked her to the deaths of multiple husbands.

Iranian state media reported that Akbari confessed to several killings. Authorities say the exact number of victims remains unclear, but reports suggest at least 10 men, and possibly as many as 13 or 15, may have died after marrying her.

According to Iranian media reports, Akbari allegedly targeted elderly men, married them through sigheh, a form of temporary marriage recognised under Iranian law, and then allegedly drugged them before killing them. Investigators say she took advantage of the arrangements to gain access to their money, gold and other valuables.

Her alleged method was chillingly calculated.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh: Woman Kills Husband, Watches Porn Sitting Next To Body; Police Finds Biryani Connection With Chilling Murder

Reports say she used a combination of sedatives, prescription medicines and industrial alcohol, sometimes mixing substances into drinks. Authorities also allege that she used a towel to suffocate some victims after incapacitating them.

But for years, the deaths appeared unrelated.

How did her killing spree reveal?

Her alleged victims lived in different towns, making it difficult for investigators to connect the cases. That changed in 2023, when her then-husband, 82-year-old Gholamreza Babaei, died.

Before his death, Babaei reportedly told relatives that Akbari had been forcing him to take medication. His death eventually triggered scrutiny that investigators say exposed a much darker pattern.

In a reported confession, Akbari allegedly said she could not remember exactly how many people she had killed.

“Maybe it was 13 or 15 people,” she reportedly said.

Authorities have since tied her to multiple deaths. According to reports, 10 victims’ families sought qisas, Iran’s form of retributive punishment under Islamic law. At least one family reportedly agreed to accept diya, or blood money, instead of seeking execution.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Honeymoon Murder: Wife Planned Killing At Parental Home 16 Days Ago, Chilling Details Surface