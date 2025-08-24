The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed on Sunday that its fighter jets struck “military infrastructure of the Houthi terrorist regime” in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. According to an IDF statement, the targets included a site housing the presidential palace, the Asar and Hizaz power plants, and a facility used for storing fuel. “All were used for the military activity of the Houthi terrorist regime,” the military said.

The rebel-operated Al-Masirah television channel covered the strikes, terming them an Israeli "aggression on the capital Sana'a." According to a Houthi security source who spoke to AFP, a city municipal headquarters in central Sanaa was also targeted, but Israel has not officially stated so. Casualties have started being reported, but there is no official count out yet.

Retaliation For Missile And Drone Attacks The IDF stated that the strikes came directly as a result of recent surface-to-surface missile and UAV attacks on Israeli territory. The Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked Israel and merchant vessels in the Red Sea for over 22 months, stating the attacks are done in solidarity with the Palestinians during the Gaza war.

Residents in Sanaa informed the Associated Press that they could hear loud explosions close to a shut-down military academy and the presidential palace. They could see plumes of smoke above Sabeen Square, a central square in the city. "The explosion sound was extremely loud," reported Hussein Mohamed, a resident near the palace.

Houthis Vow Continued Attacks Nasruddin Amer, Houthi media office deputy head, pledged the attacks would not halt their military campaign. "Our military operations in support of Gaza will not cease, God willing, until aggression is halted and the blockade is removed," he tweeted on Monday.