A major cyberattack took place at three major airports in the United Kingdom. The cyberattacks targeted London, Stansted and East Midlands. According to a report by The Guardian, the personal data of approximately 87 lakh customers was stolen by the hackers in the attack. Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which operates these three airports, has confirmed the incident. Which data was leaked? According to MAG, the leaked information includes customers' email addresses, phone numbers, vehicle registration numbers, and postcodes. The affected data was primarily provided when signing up for car parking, airport lounges, fast-track bookings, and in-airport Wi-Fi access.

However, the relief is that no information related to customers' bank accounts or payments was stored in this system; hence, the financial data is completely safe. ALSO READ: Haldiram's First UK Outlet: Viral Crowds, Pani Puri And Chole Bhature Fever, Then An Abrupt Closure; Know Why Was there any impact on flights and security? The cyberattack also did not compromise aviation security. The airport group has clarified that this cyberattack has no impact on passenger safety or aviation security. Airport operations are operating completely normally, with no disruptions to flights. Parking and other customer services are also operating normally. Company and administration actions MAG stated that the incident occurred over the weekend and that they immediately addressed the situation and contained the threat. The company is working with specialised cybersecurity experts to secure its systems and protect customer information.

A MAG spokesperson said on Thursday that they have informed the relevant authorities about the matter and are working with them to investigate. The company also apologised to customers for any concern caused. Warning to be cautious of scammers London Stansted Airport has issued a separate warning and appealed to customers to be cautious of fraudsters using stolen information. ALSO READ: How A Saudi Prince Died Of ‘Misadventure’ After Overdosing On Party Drugs And Alcohol In A London Hotel An email sent to customers cautions them against any unexpected emails, phone calls, or messages purporting to be from the airport, asking for money or bank details. The airport clarified that it never makes unexpected phone calls asking for payment or bank details.