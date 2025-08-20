Might magnets enable astronauts to breathe on Mars? That's the thought-provoking question NASA posed this week as it launched a futuristic vision for producing oxygen for deep-space exploration. In a new video posted by the space agency, scientists point to research on whether magnets and liquids might enable life on the Red Planet.

Space-faring humans bound for Mars will encounter one of their most demanding survival issues: generating sufficient oxygen to breathe. Bringing large oxygen cylinders from Earth is not feasible because of mass and cost constraints. As an alternative, researchers are in a hurry to create systems capable of creating oxygen in space or on Mars itself through cutting-edge and effective technologies.

A Magnetic Solution Researchers with NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program are developing a revolutionary approach using magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) electrolytic cells. This innovation separates oxygen and hydrogen from water without the need for moving parts, a critical benefit in microgravity, where traditional centrifuges and pumps work less effectively.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan Horror: 70 Passengers Burnt Alive After Bus Carrying Migrants Catches Fire Following Accident The technology relies on strong magnets and vortexing liquids to dissociate water molecules, producing oxygen for breathing and hydrogen that can be used as fuel. By eliminating the cumbersome mechanical aspects of recirculation pumps, the system streamlines and makes the technology more efficient.

Lighter, Smarter, More Reliable Based on initial NASA estimates, the magnetic oxygen generator would reduce the overall mass of life-support systems by as much as 50 per cent compared to existing Oxygen Generation Assembly (OGA) designs. For a typical four-person Mars mission, where astronauts use 3.36 kilograms of oxygen per day, this efficiency would save a lot in terms of mission planning.

Still more crucially, the design guarantees 99 per cent reliability, an essential if resupply or repair is out of the question on long interplanetary missions. Georgia Tech Research Corporation, in collaboration with Giner Labs, a commercial pioneer in space electrolysis technology, will implement the project. The two companies will work together to conduct the feasibility test of this out-of-the-box concept and determine whether it could be integrated into more comprehensive oxygen production systems that could be used in future Mars missions.

ALSO READ: Putin Surprises Alaska Man With New Bike After His Old Soviet Motorcycle Repair Story Goes Viral NASA explains that success here might extend beyond the survival of astronauts. The same principles can be used for water-based propulsion of small satellites and in-situ resource utilisation, the use of producing fuel, water, and breathable air from Martian or other planetary resources.