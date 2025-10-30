A disturbing new investigation by Russian outlet Verstka has alleged that Russian commanders are torturing, executing, and fatally punishing their own soldiers in Ukraine, as Moscow’s war enters its fourth year. What reportedly began as disciplinary measures for drunkenness or refusing orders has escalated in late 2025 into killings over extortion disputes, personal conflicts, and resistance to forced attacks.

Verstka says it has collected hundreds of accounts from serving soldiers, relatives of the dead, leaked videos, and official complaints. The outlet has identified 101 Russian servicemen accused of murdering or torturing comrades, many of them platoon and battalion commanders, around 40 years old. Five have even been awarded the prestigious Hero of Russia title.

Executions Without Trial According to the report, soldiers are sometimes executed on the spot by their own commanders or fellow troops, a practice referred to as “obnuleniye”, Russian slang for “zeroing.” Bodies are allegedly dumped in rivers or buried in shallow graves before being registered as killed in action.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Man Killed In Canada In Front Of Girlfriend For Objecting To Strangers Urinating On His Car The total number of victims is unknown, but Verstka says it has verified at least 150 fatalities, adding that the real figure could be “far higher.” Punishment Through ‘Meat Assaults’ One of the most harrowing punishments described involves sending soldiers into “meat assaults”, waves of near-suicidal attacks against Ukrainian positions until survivors secure ground. Reports of these mass assaults have circulated since early 2023, but the report claimed they intensified this year.

Commanders allegedly use these tactics not just to punish disobedience, but to extort money. Conscripts who refuse to pay bribes to officers are reportedly sent into these deadly missions without proper equipment. Soldiers declining to participate risk immediate execution. Beatings, Torture And Blocking Units The investigation documents routine beatings, electric shocks, and psychological abuse. In some brigades, troops are allegedly deployed as “mayachki,” or human beacons, forced to walk ahead of assault units to draw enemy fire.

ALSO READ: Louvre Heist: 5 More Arrests In $102 million Theft; Police Yet To Recover Stolen Jewellery Testimonies also describe commanders appointing “execution shooters”, whose role is to target soldiers attempting to retreat. The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected claims of systemic violence and indiscipline, instead accusing Ukraine of similar behaviour.