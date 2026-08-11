- Service vehicle struck private jet at Milan Linate.
- Incident raises concerns about airport ground safety protocols.
- Investigation focuses on driver distraction or medical emergency.
A rare and alarming ground collision took place on Monday at Milan Linate Airport when a service vehicle struck a private jet as it prepared to taxi toward the runway for takeoff. Security camera footage reviewed by Corriere captured the sequence in detail. The aircraft, a Hawker Beechcraft 400A registered I-AERB, was moving as cleared by air traffic control.
Suddenly, a white Fiat Panda appeared from the jet’s left side and continued straight ahead without any visible attempt to brake. The vehicle struck the aircraft, though the impact occurred under circumstances experts described as highly unusual.
🚨 | اصطدام طائرة خاصة بمركبة خدمات أرضية في مطار ميلانو ليناتي— ثقافة الطيران (@AviationCulture) August 11, 2026
اصطدمت مركبة خدمات أرضية بطائرة خاصة من طراز هوكر بيتش كرافت 400 إيه، أثناء تحركها في ساحة الطيران العام بمطار ميلانو ليناتي.
ولم تُسجل أي إصابات، فيما توقفت رحلات المغادرة مؤقتًا لنحو 30 دقيقة، مع تحويل رحلتين… pic.twitter.com/NRB6eAMyuV
Consequences could have been disastrous
Aviation specialists noted that the consequences could have been far more serious. Had the vehicle reached the collision point even one second earlier, or had it struck a larger commercial aircraft, the outcome might have been catastrophic.
Driver might be using a mobile phone
Initial assessments suggest that those inside the Fiat Panda could not have failed to see the approaching jet, prompting investigators to examine two primary possibilities: a sudden medical emergency suffered by the driver, or severe distraction, potentially linked to mobile phone use.
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Beyond the specifics of this incident, the event has reignited wider concerns about ground safety at Italian airports. Industry insiders and airport workers report that the management of vehicle movements across tarmacs and aprons has steadily deteriorated. They argue that current procedures and infrastructure are struggling to keep pace with rising air traffic volumes, creating conditions in which similar incidents become more likely.
Authorities continue to investigate the exact cause of the collision while safety experts urge a broader review of ground traffic protocols nationwide. The Monday incident at Linate serves as a stark reminder of the thin margins that separate routine operations from potentially serious accidents on the airport surface.
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