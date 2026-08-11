A rare and alarming ground collision took place on Monday at Milan Linate Airport when a service vehicle struck a private jet as it prepared to taxi toward the runway for takeoff. Security camera footage reviewed by Corriere captured the sequence in detail. The aircraft, a Hawker Beechcraft 400A registered I-AERB, was moving as cleared by air traffic control.

Suddenly, a white Fiat Panda appeared from the jet’s left side and continued straight ahead without any visible attempt to brake. The vehicle struck the aircraft, though the impact occurred under circumstances experts described as highly unusual.

🚨 | اصطدام طائرة خاصة بمركبة خدمات أرضية في مطار ميلانو ليناتي



اصطدمت مركبة خدمات أرضية بطائرة خاصة من طراز هوكر بيتش كرافت 400 إيه، أثناء تحركها في ساحة الطيران العام بمطار ميلانو ليناتي.



ولم تُسجل أي إصابات، فيما توقفت رحلات المغادرة مؤقتًا لنحو 30 دقيقة، مع تحويل رحلتين… pic.twitter.com/NRB6eAMyuV — ثقافة الطيران (@AviationCulture) August 11, 2026

Consequences could have been disastrous

Aviation specialists noted that the consequences could have been far more serious. Had the vehicle reached the collision point even one second earlier, or had it struck a larger commercial aircraft, the outcome might have been catastrophic.