A mysterious and alarming phenomenon has surfaced from one of the world’s most radioactive locations, the Chernobyl exclusion zone. In a viral video shared by the group Dogs of Chernobyl, several stray dogs appear with bright blue fur, raising new concerns about environmental risks lingering nearly 40 years after the catastrophic 1986 nuclear disaster.

The organisation, which cares for abandoned animals still living in the contaminated region, posted the footage to Instagram, where it has quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of views. The video shows three blue-tinted dogs roaming near the former nuclear power plant, their unusual coats in stark contrast to the desolate landscape behind them.

"We are on the ground catching dogs for sterilisation, and we came across three dogs that were completely blue. We are not sure exactly what is going on," the group said in the caption. Descendants Of Pets Left Behind The Dogs of Chernobyl are believed to be direct descendants of pets whose owners were forced to evacuate Pripyat and surrounding areas in April 1986. Soldiers could not remove the animals due to fears of radioactive contamination, leaving them to fend for themselves.

What began as a tragedy has become a symbol of resilience. Over the decades,M with humans largely barred from living there, nature reclaimed the land. Experts have not yet confirmed the cause behind the mysterious colour change. Specialists believe the staining could be linked to chemical exposure, possibly from industrial waste or contamination hotspots within the exclusion zone where the dogs might have rolled or slept.

The organisation noted that the dogs appeared "active and healthy" despite the sudden colour shift, which reportedly occurred within just a week. Still, the bizarre transformation has raised fresh questions about environmental toxicity that continues to lurk in the region. Scientists monitoring wildlife in Chernobyl have long documented genetic and physical abnormalities in animals due to long-term radiation exposure.