A glowing, mysterious light seen to dance across the evening sky brought a wave of panic and curiosity over Ireland on Wednesday, stirring speculation of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs. Social media users across the country posted videos and photos at about 6pm local time of what looked like an orb-like object gliding silently overhead. The incident caused an uproar in the country as people struggled to get answers.

People reported seeing the glowing object from counties such as Wexford, Cork, Carlow, and Donegal. According to one onlooker's description, the object was "a big object with light in front but no noise and moving very quickly." T The slow, steady movement and apparent low altitude deepened the mystery.

Another onlooker wrote online, “My notifications have never lit up like this. Reports are coming in from the south, through the Midlands, up to the east and west. It was spotted everywhere.” Multiple reports of strange light moving in sky over Ireland in last 15 minutes with some describing as a like a big object with light in front but no noise and moving very quickly. Reports from Southeast, Midlands and West. Moving West to East. Anyone else spot it pic.twitter.com/ej0qag9Aje — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) October 29, 2025 🥴Strange light moving in sky over Ireland... pic.twitter.com/S4tu5zkLPu — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) October 29, 2025 For a brief moment, the unidentified light seemed impossible to categorise. With no immediate explanation from authorities, theories spiralled, from military aircraft to extraterrestrial visitors. ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Man Killed In Canada In Front Of Girlfriend For Objecting To Strangers Urinating On His Car

Weather Expert Weighs In Weather specialist Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather addressed the growing speculation, clarifying that technically, the object qualified as a UFO, until identified. “Multiple reports of strange light moving across the sky have come in during the last 15 minutes,” O’Reilly noted. “Some described it as a big object with light in front, silent, but moving very quickly.”

His cautionary tone, while neutral, only added to the suspense circulating online. Late-night investigations, however, put an end to the alien hype. Authorities and space-watchers confirmed the spectacle was caused by a SpaceX rocket launch that took place earlier the same day.

As rockets gain altitude, their final booster stages jettison and dump whatever remaining fuel they may have into the upper atmosphere. When lit up by the sun, that fuel dump appears as a bright, churning plume-often mistaken for some sort of UFO activity. Images captured across Ireland matched other known SpaceX fuel-dumping visuals seen in past missions.

ALSO READ: Louvre Heist: 5 More Arrests In $102 million Theft; Police Yet To Recover Stolen Jewellery SpaceX launched 29 more Starlink internet satellites from Florida's Space Coast off a Falcon 9 rocket whose first stage returned to Earth in a successful landing about eight and a half minutes later, while the upper stage continued toward low Earth orbit.