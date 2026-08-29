Nepal Flash Floods: Amid the devastating floods in Nepal, shocking cases of theft have also been reported. While rescue teams and authorities are working to help victims, some people have allegedly taken advantage of the disaster to steal money and valuables swept away by the floodwaters.

29 Arrested For Stealing Cash Nepal Police have reportedly arrested 29 people after a safe containing lakh of rupees was found along the Trishuli River. Two others were detained for allegedly stealing gold earrings from the body of a woman swept away by the Narayani River. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

According to police, the safe had been swept away by floods from the Bhote Koshi area and was later found near Galchhi Rural Municipality-2 area in Belkhukhola of Dhading district. Police said the arrested people allegedly broke open the safe and took the cash (around Rs 92,68,505) kept inside it. Upon receiving information that local people had broken open the safe, a team of police immediately reached the spot and started an investigation.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Viral Video Shows People Stealing Earrings, Chains From Dead Bodies; Police Arrest Two During the initial search, police detained 29 people and recovered Rs 9,268,505 in cash from them. Most of those arrested are residents of Mastar in Galchhi-4. Some of the accused are from Adamghat in Galchhi-6 and Adamtar in Siddhalek-7. Others are originally from Chitwan and Parsa, currently living in Dhading.

Video Shows People Taking Away Gold Earrings Police are now investigating the actual source of the recovered money. They are also trying to find out whether any people were involved in the incident. Earlier on Thursday, two people were arrested for allegedly stealing gold earrings from the body of a woman who was swept away by the Narayani River. The arrests were made after a video of the incident went viral on social media.