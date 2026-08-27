The tragedy that unfolded in Nepal after the monster flashflood swept away villages and crucial infrastructure has claimed the lives of at least 359 people. As hundreds still remain missing, the death toll, unfortunately, is expected to rise further. The gruesome pictures and videos of the tragedy have sent shockwaves throughout the world. Amid the spate of viral videos, a disturbing clip has surfaced on social media which shows certain people, seemingly devoid of human emotions, stealing earrings and chains from the dead bodies.

The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting criticism and demands for action. The police have arrested two people in connection with the video. In a post on X, the Nepal Police shared the gruesome video, informing about the arrests. The Nepal Police said, "Two individuals have been taken into custody for stealing the earrings from the ear of the deceased." मृतकको कानको मुन्द्रा चोरी गर्ने व्यक्तिहरु नियन्त्रणमा लिएको सम्बन्धमा । pic.twitter.com/pnPlnQPn9j — Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 27, 2026 ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Death Toll Climbs To 359, 288 Indians Missing; Authorities Warn Of More Floods Due To Lake Formation The video surfaced a day after another video made rounds on social media, showing glimpses of some people looting domestic cylinders flowing downstream with the flood water.

The video shows people venturing into the high-velocity, advancing floodwater to catch floating domestic LPG cylinders, regulators and hoses. They hold the cylinders and take it to the shores. 288 Indians missing The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that 288 nationals remain untraceable while 21 have been rescued so far. ALSO READ: Vadodara-Origin New Zealand Couple Goes Missing On Nepal Trip After Flash Floods; 11 Gujaratis Out Of Contact MEA spokesperson Randhi Jaiswal said that several Indians are also missing in Tibet. He said that around 200 Indian citizens have requested assistance in Tibet. "We are in touch with the authorities for the rescue of Indian citizens," he said.