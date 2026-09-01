Kathmandu: The death toll from the devastating flash flood in Nepal rose to 987 on Tuesday, with security forces recovering more bodies from different parts of the country, officials said. According to the latest update, the authorities have issued fresh warnings for multiple districts as water levels rose.

The authorities estimate that 3,916 people, including 583 foreigners, remain unaccounted for as security personnel, including those from the Nepal Army, intensify search and rescue operations in the affected areas. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 321 bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 216 from Nawalparasi East, 170 from Nawalparasi West and 95 from Nuwakot.

Similarly, 65 bodies were recovered from Gorkha, 55 from Dhading, 38 from Tanahun and 27 from Rasuwa. The flash flood has affected eight districts, the NDRRMA said, adding that of the 279 people injured, 168 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment.

There is a high possibility of flash floods in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts, where water flow in smaller rivers and streams is expected to rise, according to a notice issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

There is also a risk of rising water levels and a moderate risk of flash floods in several districts, including Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Khotang, Okhaldhunga, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Sindhupalchowk, Kavrepalanchok, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kathmandu and Dhading in eastern and central Nepal.

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In western Nepal, the districts under alert include Gorkha, Lamjung, Dolpa, Rukum East, Rukum West, Jajarkot, Darchula, Baitadi, Dadeldhura, Doti, Kailali and Kanchanpur, the authority said.

The NDRRMA urged people living along riverbanks and in other vulnerable areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions in view of the forecast.