A New York lady has become an internet sensation on Instagram after posting that she had freeze-dried and preserved her pet cat instead of burying it. The video, with the caption "Unbox my dead cat with me", has garnered over 20 million views and elicited a chain of emotional responses on the internet.

The woman, Meghan Riley, who is a professional body piercer, posted a reel of how she got her mummified cat. In the video, Riley unwraps a box containing her black feline, which she explained was "perfectly preserved." Shaking with emotion, she hugs the animal, strokes its fur, and eventually puts it on a shelf in her living room. Riley wrote, "When you love something that much, you don't bury it. You save it. Forever iconic. Forever fuzzy. And yes, he's freeze-dried. No, I'm not sorry," she added in her post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Riley- Professional Body Piercer (@meghanriley.piercer) Sparked Mixed Online Reactions The bizarre move has drawn aggressive criticism on social media. Several others expressed horror, referring to the act as "disturbing" and "unnatural." One posted: "This is the worst thing I've ever seen on Instagram." Another said: "How selfish are you to leave your cat's body like a trophy? Let them rest in peace." But others were defending Riley, explaining that people grieve differently. An ally wrote: "People all grieve differently. If this brings her peace, we should not judge." ALSO READ: VIDEO: Helicopter Crashes Into Lake While Scooping Water To Fight Wildfires In France | Scary Visual Goes Viral

Riley responded by posting a second note that justified her decision. She wrote, "Judging me while you have a box of ashes? Your grief turned to ashes. Mine stayed whole. Both are love. Both are loss."She later revealed that her cat was preserved by Animal Family Pet Preservation and has been with her for more than a year now. For Riley, the preserved pet offers her tranquility rather than anguish. She also explained that her cat has been put into her will. "He's not creepy. He's honoured. And no, he's not going in the trash when I die. If you've never had a bond this deep with an animal, be grateful. But don't judge what you don't understand," she said.