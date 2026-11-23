Building a successful career may often start with a detour. Sometimes walking through the wrong door first is the best thing that can happen professionally. Artemis Patrick, CEO of Sephora North America, once turned down a job at a relatively small perfume brand because she was unable to afford to follow their strict dress code. The company was Sephora, and 26 years later she became its CEO. After joining Sephora in 2006, she spent 18 years with the company before being elevated to the executive position in 2024.

Also Read: Fake Job Offers Becoming Newest Tool For Chinese Spies? Former US Officials Targeted To Steal Defence Secrets Yes, she chose the cigarette job instead. 😂 Artemis Patrick, now President and CEO of Sephora North America, actually turned down a job at Sephora because of one requirement: she could only wear black, white, or gray. Watch the full episode: https://t.co/110ndU7k01 https://t.co/ZpZUk9qX9N — How Leaders Lead (@HowLeadersLead) November 14, 2026 From Tobacco Interviews To Sephora CEO While pursuing her MBA at San Francisco State University in 1998, Patrick learnt about the LVMH brand, which was hiring for entry-level planning roles through a friend. She went in to interview for a job role at the duty-free giant DFS. Unluckily, the only category hiring at that time was tobacco. While talking in a recent episode of the “How Leaders Lead” podcast, she said, “I thought, oh my gosh, what am I going to be peddling cigarettes? “This is crazy. So I [asked] if they had anything else, and she said, well there is this company called Sephora—LVMH just acquired it—and it sells fragrance.”

No To Monochrome Dress Code Between tobacco and fragrance, Patrick was more inclined towards the Sephora job at LVMH, given the obvious reasons. However, the strict dress code conditions at Sephora made her decide against it. The CEO of Sephora recalled, “Same salary, same building, because at the time Sephora was sharing the office floor with DFS. And I said, I mean, obviously I’ll take the beauty job. She said there’s only one catch: "You have to wear black white, or gray.”

“And I said, I’ll take the cigarette job." In the podcast, she further explained that the decision was purely driven by finances. As she was a student, her wardrobe was filled with “flowered clothes,” and she could not afford to replace everything with monochrome outfits. A Second Chance At Sephora In 2006 Later, she joined Sephora in 2006. At that time also, the company followed the strict dress code requiring employees to wear “concept colours”. It had now added red in addition to black, grey and white. Determined to join Sephora this time, Patrick interviewed with the same HR representative she had turned down years before. “They’d added red to the concept at that point,” Patrick recalls. “It was actually another, I think, six or seven years before we added color.”

Building Diverse Teams It was not a linear path for Patrick at Sephora’s top executive position. Working with the DFS had opened several opportunities, exposing her to the world of the wine business. After DFS, she also worked at Restoration Hardware and Peet’s Coffee & Tea. Her diversity of experience is what helps her now to build teams on her own terms. "So I definitely believe in building diverse teams, and I do feel that my job as a leader is to protect them from the noise and deal with the things that I should be dealing with," she said.

Patrick, who immigrated to the U.S. at age 7, became CEO of Sephora North America in April 2024 following her outstanding performance at the company. Also Read: China Secretly Supplying Rocket-Grade Chemical To Bangladesh? Indonesia Intercepts Ship With Material For 100 Missiles