A Japanese town will be imposing unprecedented limits on mobile phone use, calling on people of all ages to have a maximum of two hours of screen time per day. The decision, made by officials in Toyoake, Aichi Prefecture, is in response to growing concerns over the effects of heavy smartphone use on both physical and mental well-being.

Whereas previous plans had focused on youngsters, Toyoake's draft regulation would extend to adults. Town leaders insisted that internet addiction and lack of sleep are not just issues among young people, but are becoming problems for adults as well. Mayor Masafumi Koki clarified during a plenary city assembly session: "Limiting daily smartphone use at two hours is just a guide.". The bill focuses on encouraging practices to protect citizens from having ill effects on their lives and bodies due to excessive use of smartphones.

The law also suggests time limits, especially for children of school-going age. Students in primary schools are requested to discontinue using their phones after 9 pm, while middle school and above students should discontinue at 10 pm. Non-Binding But Symbolic The regulation will be non-binding, and therefore no fines or criminal sanctions for non-compliance. Rather, it aims to educate people and promote voluntary compliance. The draft is set to be tabled in the city assembly next week, with the rules taking effect in October if the regulations are approved.

Authorities pointed out that the move is the result of increasing evidence of smartphones' negative impact on sleep, concentration, and mental health. Research indicates late-evening screen exposure can interfere with sleep patterns, resulting in tiredness and long-term health issues. This is not the first time Japanese authorities have tried to rein in screen time. In 2020, the Kagawa Prefectural Government introduced an ordinance limiting children to one hour of gaming per day during school weeks and 90 minutes during holidays. The measure also urged children aged 12–15 to avoid smartphone use after 9 pm, with older teens capped at 10 pm.