In a tragic incident, at least 15 newborns died after a fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Geo News reported, citing rescue sources on Wednesday. According to PIMS officials, the nursery housed 16 newborns at the time of the incident, of whom only one was rescued.

🚨اسلام آباد: پمز اسپتال کی نرسری میں AC کمپریسر پھٹنے سے خوفناک آگ بھڑک اٹھی، جس کے نتیجے میں 15 نومولود بچے جاں بحق ہو گئے۔ ریسکیو ٹیموں کی امدادی کارروائیاں جاری۔

#Islamabad #PIMS #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/StAFZEAq5e — Zahid Khawaja 🪩 (@khawajaNNInews) August 26, 2026

Although there were no words from officials, rescue sources told Geo News that the fire started after an air-conditioner compressor exploded inside the nursery at the hospital situated in the federal capital.

Some babies were discharged last night: PIMS spokesperson

Some conflicting reports claim that some of the babies were discharged last night. Therefore, the exact number of casualties is not clear. “Some of the babies may have been discharged during the night, so the exact number [of casualties] can not be shared right now,” PIMS Spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil told Dawn that 15 babies had been admitted to the ward. said. Asked about the cause of the incident, she said that the fire appeared to have erupted due to a short circuit. ALSO READ: Is Pakistan Planning Any Secret War? Turkish Military Planes Made Repeated Trips To Rawalpindi And Islamabad In 60 Hours

She said the fire erupted at around 7am, adding that the flames had been extinguished but the cooling process would take some time. "At least one baby was saved by a doctor," she said.

"Nursery was housed near ongoing renovation work"

It said that an inquiry committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner general had been formed to investigate the incident. Malik Israr, whose niece was admitted to the gynae ward, told Dawn that it was unfortunate the nursery was housed in a building where repair and renovation work was ongoing.