Jagran Correspondent: Several intelligence reports have raised fresh concerns over the expanding network of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan and its alleged attempts to rebuild, strengthen and broaden its operational infrastructure. The reports point to a potentially serious security challenge arising from the activities of the banned terrorist organisation and the threat posed by cross-border terrorism.

The organisation has reportedly received the funding from government-linked sources and launched a large-scale international fundraising campaign under the guise of charitable activities. According to the IB report, crores of rupees are allegedly being raised from overseas through these efforts.

According to the IB report, Lashkar-e-Taiba is not relying solely on domestic sources of funding.

The report makes an even more serious allegation: that elements within Pakistan’s establishment are allegedly providing substantial financial support for the construction and development of these facilities.

Sindh has emerged as a particular area of concern for Indian security agencies. According to an intelligence report, the organisation has established seven new markaz (centres) and mosques in the province over the past year.

According to the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Lashkar-e-Taiba is systematically expanding its organisational network across different parts of Pakistan.

A senior Intelligence Bureau official said the rapid establishment of multiple facilities indicates that Lashkar-e-Taiba could be implementing a larger strategy to rebuild and expand its organisational infrastructure.

Senior commanders of the organisation reportedly travel through different parts of Pakistan in heavily secured convoys. Leaders including Saifullah Kasuri, Talha Hafiz Saeed and Nadeem Faisal are reportedly overseeing it.

Moreover, these leaders visit various locations and hold meetings with Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives. The newly established markaz and mosques are reportedly being used primarily for recruiting young people, raising funds and planning mobilisation activities.

The facilities also allegedly serve as communication and coordination centres for the organisation. Following significant losses during Operation Sindoor, Lashkar-e-Taiba is reportedly engaged in an extensive effort to rebuild and strengthen its network.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. During the operation, one of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s largest training facilities in Muridke was reportedly destroyed.

Although Sindh is currently reported to be a major focus of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s expansion activities, intelligence agencies believe that similar networking and organisational activities could eventually be extended to other parts of Pakistan.

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Lashkar-e-Taiba is also reportedly making extensive use of political and politically affiliated organisations to support its activities.

An official told Jagran.com that the organisation is using such groups to bring its activities into the public domain and provide an appearance of legitimacy to programmes associated with it.

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According to the official, these political and affiliated organisations are increasingly being brought to the forefront as Lashkar-e-Taiba seeks to expand its influence while maintaining a lower profile.

The official further alleged that Lashkar-e-Taiba is sending its people to election rallies, political gatherings and other large public events to establish contacts and promote the organisation’s agenda.

Another intelligence official alleged that these activities are taking place with the backing of elements within the Pakistani government and security establishment.

Lashkar-e-Taiba is also reportedly attempting to strengthen its existing network of contacts in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the intelligence assessment, a large number of terrorists are currently gathered in the region and are allegedly preparing to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir.

The report indicates that Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives could potentially attempt infiltration alongside cadres associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Security agencies are particularly concerned that the presence of multiple terrorist organisations in the region could increase the risk of coordinated infiltration attempts into Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials believe that the combination of organisational rebuilding, fundraising, recruitment, political outreach and alleged state protection could enable Lashkar-e-Taiba to restore and strengthen its capabilities after the losses it suffered during Operation Sindoor.

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