Pakistani MP and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has alleged that he and several other Pakistani passengers were denied hotel accommodation following a flight cancellation in the UAE. He raised the concerns in Parliament, stating that emergency lodging was selectively offered only to Indian and American passport holders.

Pakistani MP Alleges UAE Hotel Denial For Pakistanis Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Qaiser shared a distressing personal account of travel disruption, while emphasising that the UAE remains a brotherly Islamic nation. He stated that following a flight cancellation, he and other fellow citizens sought standard hotel accommodations. However, they faced an inappropriate and unwelcoming attitude from staff at the airport.

According to Qaiser, official announcements stated that hotel lodging would be restricted exclusively to passport holders from India and America, leaving Pakistani travellers stranded. "The United Arab Emirates is our brother Islamic country, and we desire that our relations with it further improve. The Pakistani nation has played a very significant role in the UAE's development. I was traveling myself, and the behavior shown there was extremely inappropriate," Qaiser said.

"Our flight was canceled, we wanted to stay in a hotel, but their attitude toward us Pakistanis was not good. Over here, an announcement was being made that only passport holders from India and America would be accommodated,” he added.

متحدہ عرب امارات ہمارا برادر اسلامی ملک ہے، ہماری خواہش ہے کہ اس کے ساتھ ہمارے تعلقات مزید بہتر ہوں۔ یو اے ای کی ترقی میں پاکستانی قوم کا بہت بڑا کردار ہے۔ میں خود سفر کر رہا تھا، وہاں جو رویہ رکھا گیا وہ انتہائی نامناسب تھا۔ ہماری فلائٹ کینسل ہوئی، ہم نے ہوٹل میں قیام کرنا چاہا،… pic.twitter.com/beTkcKa9aA — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) August 18, 2026 ALSO READ: Sergio Gor's 'Important Part Of India' Remark On J-K Irks Pakistan; Islamabad Summons US Envoy Asad Qaiser Urges To Raise Matter With UAE He further stated that the passengers protested against the decision, but they didn’t respond properly. Calling the treatment as inappropriate, Qaiser emphasised that the matter should be raised through diplomatic channels and discussed with the UAE authorities. He highlighted that Islamabad has played a very significant role in the UAE's development and wants the relation between the two countries to improve further.

“We protested, but we regret their behavior. That day, I felt that the treatment given to Pakistan was not appropriate. I believe we have diplomatic channels; they should raise this matter. The Pakistani people respect and love the UAE government. Just now, a delegation came to me saying that the treatment toward us was also not appropriate. Pakistan played a very positive role in the America-Iran conflict. I demand from the Foreign Office and the Foreign Minister that they discuss this matter with the UAE authorities,” Qaiser added. While Qaiser has made serious claims, they have not been verified by the UAE authorities.

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