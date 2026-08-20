In a retaliatory move, Indian authorities in New Delhi have removed unauthorized structures situated outside the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) at Shantipath in the diplomatic enclave. Footage released by news agency ANI shows queue liners and physical structures outside the mission’s designated perimeter, specifically near the visa section lane, being dismantled. Officials confirmed the drive focused strictly on non-permitted encroachments on public space.

The operation follows an incident three days prior, when Pakistani authorities dismantled security barricades and parking poles outside the High Commission of India (HCI) in Islamabad. The Pakistani action proceeded despite formal diplomatic protests lodged by the Indian mission.

#WATCH | Delhi | Indian authorities dismantle the external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission, removing traffic bollards and barricades that previously ring-fenced the diplomatic compound. pic.twitter.com/QYvbj7s7fE — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026

India's tit-for-tat response

Relations between the two neighboring nations remain fraught, with this latest exchange highlighting ongoing diplomatic friction. The action is seen as a direct tit-for-tat response to Pakistan's actions, demonstrating zero tolerance for unequal diplomatic protocol. No alterations were made inside the compound walls of the Pakistani mission during the enforcement operation.

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