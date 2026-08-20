- Indian authorities dismantled structures outside Pakistan High Commission, Delhi.
- Retaliatory move after Pakistan removed India's mission barricades.
- Action underscores escalating diplomatic friction between both nations.
In a retaliatory move, Indian authorities in New Delhi have removed unauthorized structures situated outside the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) at Shantipath in the diplomatic enclave. Footage released by news agency ANI shows queue liners and physical structures outside the mission’s designated perimeter, specifically near the visa section lane, being dismantled. Officials confirmed the drive focused strictly on non-permitted encroachments on public space.
The operation follows an incident three days prior, when Pakistani authorities dismantled security barricades and parking poles outside the High Commission of India (HCI) in Islamabad. The Pakistani action proceeded despite formal diplomatic protests lodged by the Indian mission.
#WATCH | Delhi | Indian authorities dismantle the external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission, removing traffic bollards and barricades that previously ring-fenced the diplomatic compound. pic.twitter.com/QYvbj7s7fE— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026
India's tit-for-tat response
Relations between the two neighboring nations remain fraught, with this latest exchange highlighting ongoing diplomatic friction. The action is seen as a direct tit-for-tat response to Pakistan's actions, demonstrating zero tolerance for unequal diplomatic protocol. No alterations were made inside the compound walls of the Pakistani mission during the enforcement operation.
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India-Pakistan tensions
The reciprocal move highlights escalating administrative tit-for-tat actions between the two nations amid ongoing diplomatic tensions. Earlier last year, both sides had reduced the staff strength following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 26 tourists, all Hindu men.
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Subsequently, India launched a massive retaliatory measure named "Operation Sindoor", wherein the Pakistani-sponsored terror hideouts were destroyed near the border regions. Some military launchpads which are reportedly aiding the terrorists in launching terror strikes against India were dismantled in well coordinated manner.