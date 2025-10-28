Pakistan's economy has expanded by three per cent in fiscal year 2025 (FY25) and the growth rate is expected to remain the same in the next fiscal year, the World Bank said on Tuesday. The bank launched its latest report called ‘Pakistan Development Update: Staying the Course for Growth and Jobs', highlighting the hopes and apprehensions surrounding the Pakistan economy.

“Pakistan's economy expanded by 3.0 per cent in the fiscal year ending June 2025, up from 2.6 per cent in the previous year, reflecting a rebound in industrial activity and an expansion in the services sector,” it said, adding that the growth is projected to remain at 3 per cent for the fiscal year ending in June 2026.

It added that the sluggish growth in FY 2026 is due to the impacts of recent floods on the agriculture sector, before picking up in the medium term as ongoing stability and continued reforms enhance growth prospects. Citing the reasons behind the expansion, the World Bank stated that, “Fiscal tightening and appropriate monetary policy helped anchor inflation and support current account and primary fiscal surpluses amidst a challenging global and domestic environment.” “Improved confidence supported industry and service sector growth, even as agriculture growth underperformed, in part due to adverse weather and pest infestations,” it added. World Bank Warns Pakistan On Flood Impact However, it cautioned that while the outlook remained favourable, it also “has been tempered by recent floods, which have resulted in significant impact on people and damage to urban areas and agricultural land.”

“Pakistan's recent floods have imposed significant human costs and economic losses, dampening growth prospects, and adding pressure on macroeconomic stability,” the World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Bolormaa Amgaabazar, was quoted as saying in the release. “Staying the course on reforms and accelerating job creation is critical to maintaining growth along with strengthening social safety nets and infrastructure that protects the most vulnerable citizens, and that will help ensure sustainable development and economic resilience for all,” Amgaabazar said.

Predicated on continued macroeconomic stability and commitment to key economic reforms, the bank said that growth is projected to pick up to 3.4 per cent in FY27 but will likely remain constrained amid tight fiscal policies aimed at rebuilding buffers amid continuing global policy uncertainty and vulnerability to natural disasters and climate shocks.

“Sustaining progress will require a balanced mix of revenue and expenditure measures to manage flood impacts while maintaining progress towards fiscal consolidation,” said Mukhtar Ul Hasan, lead author of the report. “Urgent implementation of priority fiscal reforms is essential, including broadening the tax base, strengthening tax administration, and reducing the presence of the state in the economy through state-owned enterprise divestiture and rationalising the public sector,” he said. Exports Key To Pakistan’s Stability A special focus chapter of the report highlights the critical role of exports in achieving long-term economic growth and stability. Pakistan's exports have declined from 16 per cent of GDP in the 1990s to around 10 per cent in 2024, leaving growth dependent on debt and remittance-driven consumption, which underlies Pakistan's recurrent boom-bust cycles.

“The government has placed export growth at the centre of its development agenda and has made important strides in tackling policy and structural barriers, most recently through the approval of the National Tariff Policy, which will help lower costs for critical imported inputs,“ the co-author of the report, Anna Twum, said.

