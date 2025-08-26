Paris has been shaken by yet another disturbing incident of sexual violence after a Ukrainian tourist was allegedly raped near the iconic Eiffel Tower. The assault, which took place late at night, has sparked renewed concerns over safety in one of the French capital’s most visited areas.

According to French daily Le Parisien, the victim, a Ukrainian woman visiting Paris with a friend, was separated briefly when she stepped behind a bush to use the toilet. During this moment, a man reportedly threatened her with a knife and dragged her into the bushes near the Champ de Mars park, adjacent to the Eiffel Tower. The attacker then allegedly raped her. Her screams were heard by a nearby anti-crime police patrol, which immediately rushed to the scene

Police arrested a suspect at the scene. The individual, who was reportedly intoxicated, initially claimed to be a 17-year-old of Libyan nationality. Authorities noted that he had no identification documents, and his age and identity are currently being verified. French prosecutors stated that the victim's testimony will need to be reconfirmed, as she does not speak French and was intoxicated at the time of her initial statement.

The shocking attack adds to a series of sexual assault cases reported in the vicinity of the Eiffel Tower in recent years. In 2023, a 27-year-old Mexican tourist said she was raped by five men in the Champ de Mars park. Later that year, a 23-year-old British police officer reported being raped at knifepoint near the same location.