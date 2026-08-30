Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a grand welcome in Uzbekistan, where a Bollywood dance performance added a vibrant touch to his reception. The Bollywood Battle Group performed to the evergreen Hindi song ‘Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri’, with two performers showcasing their dance moves as PM Modi witnessed the cultural presentation.

The performance highlighted the popularity of Indian cinema and music in Uzbekistan, adding a special Bollywood flavour to the Prime Minister’s welcome. PM Modi greeted the two kids who performed the evergreen song with a gesture of love and affection.

#WATCH | Tashkent, Uzbekistan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches cultural performances at a hotel in Tashkent as he receives a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/jGZAWqyR2j — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026 “The community welcome in Tashkent was a delightful celebration of India-Uzbekistan cultural ties! It included: Performance by the Bollywood Battle Group on the evergreen ‘Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri.’ Fusion of Kathak and the energetic Andijan Polka. Kathak performance by students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture,” PM Modi wrote on X, while sharing an image of child artists. He also watched a captivating fusion of Tabla with traditional Uzbek instruments, Doira and Chang.

The community welcome in Tashkent was a delightful celebration of India-Uzbekistan cultural ties!



It included:



Performance by the Bollywood Battle Group on the evergreen ‘Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri.’



Fusion of Kathak and the energetic Andijan Polka.



Kathak performance by… pic.twitter.com/LFEfPJlIQQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026 PM Modi to hold talks with Uzbek President today During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, aiming to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. President Mirziyoyev welcomed PM Modi on his arrival at the airport in Tashkent. This is PM Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan. "Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations," PM Modi posted on X after his arrival.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Begins Uzbekistan Visit With Warm Welcome From President Mirziyoyev | SEE Pics After his arrival, PM Modi visited Yangi Uzbekiston Park and laid a wreath at the Independence Monument. President Mirziyoyev accompanied Modi to the monument established on the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, symbolising the ideals of freedom and goodness.

"Upon landing in Tashkent, went to lay a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument with President Mirziyoyev. The Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people. Glad to begin my visit by coming here," Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi's Tashkent visit PM Modi is in Tashkent on the first leg of his two-nation visit that also includes the Kyrgyz Republic, aiming to strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepen the civilisational connect with the region.

(With inputs from agencies) ALSO READ: PM Modi Begins Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Visit, Calls For 'Region Free From Terrorism' Ahead Of SCO Summit You may also like to watch