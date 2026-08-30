India and Uzbekistan have further strengthened their bilateral ties, setting a target of 5 billion dollars in annual trade by 2030 and agreeing to establish a framework for the long-term supply of uranium from Uzbekistan to India.

The developments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, laid a wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park alongside Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his two-day visit to the country aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

PM Modi also highlighted the key outcomes of his talks with President Mirziyoyev.

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Here are some of the key highlights:

- India and Uzbekistan elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

- The two countries agreed to increase bilateral trade to over 5 billion dollars by 2030 and expand cooperation in infrastructure, digital public infrastructure (DPI), artificial intelligence (AI), critical minerals, energy, space and other areas.

- The two sides will work to improve market access, connectivity, banking and payment systems.

- The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was rolled out in Uzbekistan, further expanding India’s digital payment infrastructure overseas and facilitating digital transactions between the two countries.

Key outcomes from today’s talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent include:



Elevation of India-Uzbekistan relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Boost trade to over 5 billion dollars by 2030.



Increase cooperation in infrastructure, DPI, AI, critical… pic.twitter.com/aSpqLm7iNt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2026

- An MoU on mining was signed between India’s Ministry of Mines and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology. It covers cooperation in geology and mineral resources, including critical minerals and uranium supply.

- An MoU was also signed between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Diplomatic Academy at Uzbekistan’s University of World Economy and Diplomacy to strengthen cooperation in diplomatic training and education.